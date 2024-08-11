Katrina Kaif reviews Sunny Kaushal's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, reveals what she told Vicky Kaushal while watching it

Actor Katrina Kaif recently watched her brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal's new film Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Katrina reviewed the film. She also shared what she told her husband-actor Vicky Kaushal pausing the film. (Also Read | Vicky Kaushal gives shoutout to brother Sunny Kaushal after Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba) Katrina Kaif spoke about Sunny Kaushal's Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba.(Instagram)

Katrina praises Sunny, Taapsee, Vikrant

Katrina shared a screenshot of her television screen as she watched the film. She used the hashtag Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba. The actor wrote, “Loved...too much fun....had to keep pausing it to tell my husband my theories about the plot... Congratulations @aanandlrai @jaypraddesai @kanika.d.”

She continued, "@taapseepannu toooo good, #jimmisheirgill killed it! @vikrantmassey brilliant as always @sunsunnykhez aahhhhhh you took me by surprise and after seeing this side of you anything you say is right, you are always right and the best devar (brother-in-law) one can ever imagine...promise never to bother you."

Katrina shared a screenshot of her television screen.

Vicky watched the film again

Earlier, Vicky shared the same photo on his Instagram and wrote, “Repeat watch!”

A few days ago, after attending a screening of the film, Vicky took to Instagram and showered love on the film as he described it as a "mazedar (fun) watch." "Taking the twists, turns, romance and romaanch notches up from the first part... whatey mazzedaar (fun) watch. Don't miss it! Congrats team," he wrote. Sunny re-shared Vicky's post and thanked his brother by posing a couple of red heart emojis.

About Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba

Apart from Sunny Kaushal, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu and Vikrant Massey. The film is a sequel to Haseen Dilruba, which premiered exclusively on Netflix in July 2021. It gathered positive reviews from the audience and starred Vikrant, Taapsee Pannu, and actor Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles. The sequel is directed by Jayprad Desai and released on Netflix on August 9.

Katrina's films

Katrina was last seen in Merry Christmas, where she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi. She is also set to appear in Farhan Akhtar's highly anticipated film Jee Le Zara, alongside Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra.