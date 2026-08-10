At 83, Amitabh Bachchan admits his food and sleep are taking backseat due to ‘intense’ 24-hour work shifts

Amitabh Bachchan is often considered one of the best actors in Indian cinema. The actor is known for his prolific work, having acted in numerous languages and won multiple awards for his body of work. The veteran star, 83, frequently uses his Tumblr account to engage with fans and share his candid thoughts and opinions. In his latest post, Amitabh shared that he has been working around the clock in 24-hour shifts, often at the expense of time, sleep, and food.

What Amitabh said

Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati.

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The actor wrote in a post, “Apologies for this weird numbering and the missed Blogs .. The work hours and the intensity of work just did not give me time to get to connect .. so am extremely sorry !!! Work hours were stretching from 7am in the morning to almost 7 am the next day .. days of 24 hrs work .. commitments are commitments and must have preference over any other .. time sleep food et al ..”

He added, “But a break today as KBC 18th season with Sony does a start .. and on can only pray .. and pray .. I shall be with you in the regularity as before .. but let me organise , or rather let me re organise my system and we shall be in correct connect ..my love and my admiration.”

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{{^usCountry}} This is not the first time that the veteran actor has spoken about the importance of work in his life, even after so many decades in the industry. In a post shared earlier this year, Amitabh said that whenever he does not work for a day, his daily routine gets disrupted, which makes him anxious. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This is not the first time that the veteran actor has spoken about the importance of work in his life, even after so many decades in the industry. In a post shared earlier this year, Amitabh said that whenever he does not work for a day, his daily routine gets disrupted, which makes him anxious. {{/usCountry}}

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He said, “A day that spelt ‘lazy’ … no reason whatsoever ... just it seems disturbing to not be working each day ... and when you do not work each day according to a schedule … the entire process of habit forming that pre seeded ... the day suddenly becomes a mystery of deeds, which normally would have worked in perfect unison.”

Amitabh's recent work

The veteran actor is returning to host Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) Season 18, which will premiere on Monday, August 10, at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and Sony LIV, with weekday episodes airing Monday to Friday. The new season is built around the theme ‘Sochna Padega’.

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On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Kalki 2898 AD. Directed by Nag Ashwin, the film also starred Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan in lead roles. Big B's portrayal of Ashwatthama in the sci-fi drama won hearts, and the film became a massive success, grossing over ₹1,000 crore worldwide. He is currently shooting for the sequel.