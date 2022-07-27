Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
At 2.5 crore per day cost, Bawaal is Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor's most expensive movie

Upcoming film Bawaal has been called the most expensive film of actor Varun Dhawan's career. The film also stars Janhvi Kapoor.
A picture of Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan from their upcoming film Bawaal's  Amsterdam set.
Published on Jul 27, 2022 03:11 PM IST
ByHT Entertainment Desk

Actor Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor have been shooting for their upcoming film Bawaal. The two have been sharing pictures and videos from the foreign shoot locations on their Instagram handles. Bawaal is the most expensive film of Varun Dhawan's career so far. Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor poses with Varun Dhawan, his wife Natasha Dalal, calls herself 'number 1 third wheel'. See pic

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and backed by producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film is said to be a love story. It went on floors in April in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. It is slated to hit the theatres on April 7, 2023.

A source has revealed, “An action sequence as planned required multiple things such as 45 plus hedgehogs along with innumerable number of grenades, knives, and variety of explosives for an important action sequence which will be shot from tomorrow. The costs incurred for shooting daily is about 2.5 crore and this is a 10 days schedule. This is Varun's most expensive film so far."

Bawaal has also been shot in Paris, Berlin, Poland, Amsterdam, Krakow, Warsaw along with a brief portion in India as well. The action directors & stuntmen for the film have been hired from Germany. The film's crew includes more than 700 people.

Bawaal marks the first collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. Janhvi is film producer Boney Kapoor and Sridevi's daughter. Apart from Bawaal, she has a slew of projects lined up for release. She will be seen next in Mili, backed by her father Boney Kapoor. The film will also star actors Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal. Janhvi also has Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite actor Rajkummar Rao and Sidharth Sengupta's Good Luck Jerry in the pipeline.

Varun Dhawan is film director David Dhawan's son. He made his film debut with Karan Johar's film Student of the Year in 2012. The film also marked the film debut of actors Siddharth Malhotra and Alia Bhatt. Apart from Bawaal, Varun also had Bhediya in the pipeline.

