Athiya Shetty helps boyfriend KL Rahul get the perfect aesthetic photo, fans ask ‘when will you get married?’

Actor Athiya Shetty seems to have been the brains behind a photo of her boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul, posing with a bunch of flowers. Several fan clubs shared a collage of the picture and what happened behind the scenes. She appeared to be conceptualising the aesthetic image.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans dropped heart and heart-eyes emojis on one of the posts shared on Instagram. “Kab sadi karoge (When will you get married)?” one wanted to know. Another called Athiya and Rahul a ‘cute couple’.

Athiya and Rahul have been in a relationship for a while but made their red carpet debut as a couple only last month, at the premiere of her brother Ahan Shetty’s debut film Tadap. Rahul posed for the paparazzi with Athiya and her family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Rahul also wished Ahan on the release of Tadap. Sharing a picture of them sitting in a park, he wrote, “No more looking back, my brother @ahan.shetty. So proud, only bigger things ahead for you. Tadap out now.” Athiya commented on the post, “Best boys,” followed by a heart emoji.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya also featured in a video shared by Rahul as he shared a montage of the most special moments of the year gone by. “Thank you, 2021,” he captioned his Instagram post. She dropped a cryptic comment: “1062” along with a heart emoji.

Fan clubs previously noticed Athiya and Rahul wearing the same outfits in different photos. Even though the two have never explicitly spoken about their relationship, they let mushy Instagram posts do the talking. In November, as she turned 29, he shared pictures of them at a cafe to wish her and wrote, “Happy birthday my (heart emoji) @athiyashetty.”

Also see: Athiya Shetty swaps clothes with boyfriend KL Rahul all the time, these photos are proof

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Athiya was launched in Hero opposite Sooraj Pancholi in 2015. After that, she starred opposite Arjun Kapoor in Mubarakan and appeared in a special song, Tere Naal Nachna, in Nawabzaade. Her last release was Motichoor Chaknachoor in 2019.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON