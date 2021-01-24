Athiya Shetty joins KL Rahul and their friends at dinner party. See pics

Actor Athiya Shetty enjoyed a cosy dinner party with rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul and their friends on Saturday. Also joining the party were cricketer Robin Uthappa and his wife Shheethal, Rahul's sister Bhavana and cricketer Sinan Khadir.

Shheethal took to Instagram to share pictures from the party. "I'v grown up having the most amazing friends who have been my family from the very beginning .. and so blessed to have that family growing at every stage of life," she wrote in the caption. In the photos, Athiya was seen in a striped white shirt and Rahul was seen in a sweatshirt. They were all sitting at a long dining table, surrounded with ambient lighting.

Reacting to the post, Athiya dropped a heart emoji in Shheethal's comment section. Sinan wrote, "Seeing you guys in Mumbai soon." Other fans of Athiya and KL thanked Shheethal for sharing the photos. "Oh thank you Shheethal for blessing us with this pics," wrote one. "Favorites in single frame," wrote another.

Athiya is the daughter of actor Suniel Shetty. She and Rahul have been rumoured to be dating since a couple of years.

On her 28th birthday in November, Rahul shared a selfie with Athiya, in which she can be seen resting her head on his shoulder. Rahul wrote, “Happy birthday mad child.” “Where’s the cake?” he asked in his Instagram story.

Athiya and Rahul even rang in the New Year together in Thailand, with their friends. None has accepted their relationship in public so far. Athiya’s father, actor Suniel Shetty has said that he is very pleased with her boyfriend. “We (he and wife Mana Shetty) love the kids and the kids they are dating. Absolutely love them and I think more than profession, being happy in life is very important today because that is the space I think that is missing. We were all happy, we grew up happy,” he had said.