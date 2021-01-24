IND USA
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal will marry on Sunday.
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Uncle Anil says 'this is the last marriage in our family' from actor’s generation

Actor Varun Dhawan's wedding to designer Natasha Dalal will be the last one in the Dhawan household from his generation, his uncle and actor Anil Dhawan has said.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 24, 2021 08:29 AM IST

Actor Varun Dhawan is all set to marry his long-time girlfriend, fashion designer Natasha Dalal in Mumbai on Sunday. The wedding is scheduled to take place at Alibaug's upscale The Mansion House.

The festivities have begun in right earnest with the sangeet and mehendi ceremonies, which were scheduled to take place on Saturday. Varun also had a fun time with his guy friends before the wedding. On Friday, family members from either side were spotted reaching the venue.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Varun's uncle, actor Anil Dhawan has shared his thoughts on the upcoming wedding. He said that this would be the last wedding from Varun's generation. “We are very excited. This is the last marriage in our family from Varun’s generation. Rohit (Dhawan, Varun’s elder brother) got married, my children got married and my elder brother's kids are also married. Toh yeh complete circle ho jayega (this will be a complete circle). We are just doing the rituals among our families and not doing any bing bang.”

Incidentally, amid much speculation, it was Anil who had confirmed the Varun-Natasha Dalal wedding. He had also revealed the date. Speaking to Spotboye, some days back, he had said: "My nephew Varun is getting married on 24 January. I am looking forward to it."

Guests arrive

While pictures are scarce so far, on Saturday, some select guests including Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan and Manish Malhotra were seen reaching Alibaug. Also seen at the jetty was filmmaker Riteish Sidhwani's wife Dolly Sidhwani with her children.

Varun Dhawan at Alibaug.(Varinder Chawla)
Varun's hairstylist, members of the dhol party and the mehendi artist were also spotted at the venue.

Bachelor party

Friends of Varun reportedly threw a party, at a place close to the wedding venue. Pictures of the actor chilling with his guy gang flooded the internet, late on Saturday.


Wedding

Reportedly, the same company which planned Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding has been in-charged with managing the show here too. There is a strict no-cellphone policy in place too. While Natasha will wear clothes designed by her, Varun will be seen in outfits by Kunal Rawal.

Sangeet

As per a report in Spotboye, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor were to dance at the sangeet, with Karan Johar organising the show.

Celeb guest list

As per a report in Times of India, the select celebrity guestlist includes names like Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Karan Johar, Katrina Kaif, Arjun Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sajid Nadiadwala and Jacqueline Fernandez.

