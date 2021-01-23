Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal wedding: Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan, hairstylist and dhol party arrive in Alibaug

Zoa Morani, Shashank Khaitan, Manish Malhotra and many other guests have started arriving for the wedding functions of Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The couple is tying the knot in Alibaug on January 24.

Zoa, who is a good friend of Varun, was spotted at the Mumbai jetty on Saturday afternoon. She was seen in a white kurta-pyjama, carrying a large bag and suitcase, making her way to the jetty. Also seen at the jetty was filmmaker Riteish Sidhwani's wife Dolly Sidhwani with her children.

Zoa Morani leaving for Alibaug.

Dolly Sidhwani with her family at the jetty.





Earlier in the afternoon, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan was seen at the wedding venue in Alibaug. He was seen carrying a long bag, wearing a grey and black outfit and a mask.

Shashank Khaitan at the venue.

Manish Malhotra at the venue.





Fashion designer Manish Malhotra was also seen stepping out of his car at the venue earlier in the day. Other persons such as Varun's hairstylist, members of the dhol party and the mehendi artist were also seen at the venue.

Kunal Kohli with his daughter at the venue.

Varuns hairstylist at the venue.





Varun was also seen at the venue in the afternoon. He stepped out of the car in a white t-shirt and blue jeans, and posed for the paparazzi gathered outside the venue.

The couple will be tying the knot at The Mansion House in Alibaug. The family has reportedly booked the entire resort for the guests but the guest list is still being limited to only a few friends and family members due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Varun and Natasha are childhood sweethearts and have been dating since many years. Earlier in an interview, Varun had said that 2021 may be the year they tie the knot.

Also read: Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer Singh captions it 'namak kam daalna beti'

"Everyone is talking about this (his marriage) for the last two years. There is nothing concrete right now. There is so much uncertainty in the world right now, but if things settle down, then maybe this year. I mean… I am planning for it definitely soon. But let there be more certainty,” he said in an interview to Filmfare magazine.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON