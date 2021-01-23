Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer Singh captions it 'namak kam daalna beti'
Deepika Padukone has jumped on the Bernie Sanders hype train. She, too, has shared a version of the viral Bernie memes, which is currently all that the internet can talk about.
On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a professional kitchen, joined by the grumpy Bernie next to her. She even asked her fans and followers to suggest a suitable caption for the picture.
And the fans did not disappoint. "If 'Sara kaam main hi karu' had a face," wrote one. " Even Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh made a suggestion: "Namak zara kamm daalna beti (Don't add too much salt, kid)." Deepika's co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "When you realise Rasode mein ye the," calling back to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha video'.
Bernie and his cosy mittens went viral after his appearance at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and vice president of the US on Thursday. Everyone was amused by his very casual outfit, chunky brown mittens and a seemingly grumpy mood as he sat in the audience on a chair, practicing social distancing from everyone.
Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan misses her 'babysitters', shares pic with cousin and his girlfriend
Soon, the internet did its thing, putting Bernie in any and every hilarious place. Even Priyanka Chopra had shared memes of Bernie meeting her family and joining her on the sets of The White Tiger.
On his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Bernie opened up on the meme. "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on," he told Meyers.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar recreate Hrithik Roshan's hit song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer captions it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Genelia D Souza shares cute video as Riteish Deshmukh kisses her in bed
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan misses her 'babysitters', shares pic with cousin and his girlfriend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Renee Sen isn’t running away from her surname: I’ll never take it for granted or allow anyone to do that
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda on her dad: 'Can't wait to carry forward this incredible legacy'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sonakshi Sinha buys 4BHK home in Bandra: 'It was my dream'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court bars coercive step against Karan Johar in case involving Pandya, KL Rahul
- Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had petitioned the high court last year seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Varun Dhawan arrives at venue ahead of wedding with Natasha Dalal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena Kapoor is all about style and glamour in an all-black photo shoot. Watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu recalls the 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for her
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar announces Bachchan Pandey release date with new still
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin may return on Bigg Boss 14, Nick Jonas praises The White Tiger
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik Roshan shares bearded look from new commercial, see pic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar spotted post Antim shoot, see here
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox