IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer Singh captions it 'namak kam daalna beti'
Deepika Padukone doesn't seem too happy with Bernie Sanders' cooking skills.
Deepika Padukone doesn't seem too happy with Bernie Sanders' cooking skills.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer Singh captions it 'namak kam daalna beti'

After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone has also shared a version of the viral Bernie Sanders meme on Instagram. Deepika even asked her fans to give a suitable caption to the photo.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:40 PM IST

Deepika Padukone has jumped on the Bernie Sanders hype train. She, too, has shared a version of the viral Bernie memes, which is currently all that the internet can talk about.

On Saturday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself in a professional kitchen, joined by the grumpy Bernie next to her. She even asked her fans and followers to suggest a suitable caption for the picture.


And the fans did not disappoint. "If 'Sara kaam main hi karu' had a face," wrote one. " Even Deepika's husband, actor Ranveer Singh made a suggestion: "Namak zara kamm daalna beti (Don't add too much salt, kid)." Deepika's co-star Siddhant Chaturvedi wrote, "When you realise Rasode mein ye the," calling back to the viral 'Rasode mein kaun tha video'.

Bernie and his cosy mittens went viral after his appearance at the inauguration ceremony of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as President and vice president of the US on Thursday. Everyone was amused by his very casual outfit, chunky brown mittens and a seemingly grumpy mood as he sat in the audience on a chair, practicing social distancing from everyone.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan misses her 'babysitters', shares pic with cousin and his girlfriend

Soon, the internet did its thing, putting Bernie in any and every hilarious place. Even Priyanka Chopra had shared memes of Bernie meeting her family and joining her on the sets of The White Tiger.

On his recent appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, Bernie opened up on the meme. "I was just sitting there trying to keep warm, trying to pay attention to what was going on," he told Meyers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Related Stories

Looks like Bernie Sanders had a jolly good time with Priyanka and her family.
Looks like Bernie Sanders had a jolly good time with Priyanka and her family.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra shares hilarious memes of Bernie Sanders meeting her family

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 08:54 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra has shared some hilarious pictures of herself and her family with a Bernie Sanders twist. She tagged Nick Jonas, her mother, her brother and the team of The White Tiger in her posts.
READ FULL STORY
Deepika Padukone was seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.
Deepika Padukone was seen with Vin Diesel in xXx: The Return of Xander Cage.
hollywood

Deepika Padukone signs Hollywood agency ICM

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 22, 2021 01:02 PM IST
Deepika Padukone is hoping more representation in Hollywood and has now signed on agency ICM, which currently represents multiple stars such as Eugene Levy, Regina King and others.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
e-paper
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married on December 25, 2020.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar married on December 25, 2020.
bollywood

Gauahar Khan, Zaid Darbar recreate Hrithik Roshan's hit song Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:45 PM IST
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar have recreated Hrithik Roshan, Amisha Patel's hit title track from Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai. Watch.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone doesn't seem too happy with Bernie Sanders' cooking skills.
Deepika Padukone doesn't seem too happy with Bernie Sanders' cooking skills.
bollywood

Deepika Padukone shares her own Bernie Sanders meme, Ranveer captions it

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:40 PM IST
After Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone has also shared a version of the viral Bernie Sanders meme on Instagram. Deepika even asked her fans to give a suitable caption to the photo.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Genelia D Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh married in 2012.
Genelia D Souza and Ritiesh Deshmukh married in 2012.
bollywood

Genelia D Souza shares cute video as Riteish Deshmukh kisses her in bed

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:59 PM IST
Genelia D Souza shared a cute video with husband Riteish Deshmukh, which was showered with love by many of their industry colleagues. Watch it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with Arjun Chhiba and Manavi Gaur.
Suhana Khan with Arjun Chhiba and Manavi Gaur.
bollywood

Suhana Khan misses her 'babysitters', shares pic with cousin and his girlfriend

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:39 PM IST
Suhana Khan has shared a throwback picture with her cousin Arjun Chhiba and his girlfriend Manavi Gaur on Instagram. Check it out.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sushmita Sen’s eldest daughter Renee Sen made her Bollywood debut with the short film Suttabaazi.
Sushmita Sen’s eldest daughter Renee Sen made her Bollywood debut with the short film Suttabaazi.
bollywood

Renee Sen isn’t running away from her surname: I’ll never take it for granted or allow anyone to do that

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:30 PM IST
Actor Sushmita Sen’s daughter, Renee Sen is aware of the privileges that comes with her name, but she isn’t taking any pressure or else she won’t be able to function.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya with her parents.(Instagram)
Navya with her parents.(Instagram)
bollywood

Navya Nanda on her dad: 'Can't wait to carry forward this incredible legacy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:49 PM IST
Amitabh Bachchan's son-in-law Nikhil Nanda recently bagged an award for being among the best CEOs in the country. And cherishing his legacy, hard work and ambition was his daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. She dedicated a social media post to him.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sonakshi Sinha has bought a new house for herself in Bandra.
Sonakshi Sinha has bought a new house for herself in Bandra.
bollywood

Sonakshi Sinha buys 4BHK home in Bandra: 'It was my dream'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 02:40 PM IST
Actor Sonakshi Sinha has fulfilled a life goal and has bought a house for herself in Mumbai's Bandra. She, however, has no plans of moving out of her parents' house yet.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Rajasthan high court's instruction has come on a petition filed by Karan Johar (HT Photo)
The Rajasthan high court's instruction has come on a petition filed by Karan Johar (HT Photo)
jaipur news

Court bars coercive step against Karan Johar in case involving Pandya, KL Rahul

By HT Correspondent, Jodhpur
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:46 PM IST
  • Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul had petitioned the high court last year seeking quashing of the FIR. The court had already given interim protection to both of them from arrest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan at the wedding venue.
Varun Dhawan at the wedding venue.
bollywood

Varun Dhawan arrives at venue ahead of wedding with Natasha Dalal

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Ahead of his wedding with Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan was seen arriving at his wedding venue, The Mansion House, in Alibaug on Saturday. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor in a glimpse from the photo shoot.
Kareena Kapoor in a glimpse from the photo shoot.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor is all about style and glamour in an all-black photo shoot. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:22 PM IST
Kareena Kapoor has shared a video from one of her glamourous photo shoots. She is seen dressed in a black gown with a thigh-high slit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu has shared a post about her 2015 film Baby.
Taapsee Pannu has shared a post about her 2015 film Baby.
bollywood

Taapsee Pannu recalls the 7 minutes that changed the direction of tide for her

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 01:14 PM IST
Taapsee Pannu has talked about her short role in Akshay Kumar's 2015 film Baby. She said it changed the direction of tide for her.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar has shared a new still from Bachchan Pandey.
Akshay Kumar has shared a new still from Bachchan Pandey.
bollywood

Akshay Kumar announces Bachchan Pandey release date with new still

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:23 AM IST
Akshay Kumar has booked Republic Day holiday in 2022 for his upcoming film, Bachchan Pandey. He plays a dreaded gangster in the film.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories.
bollywood

Jasmin Bhasin may return on Bigg Boss 14, Nick Jonas praises The White Tiger

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 11:01 AM IST
From news reports about Jasmin Bhasin returning to the Bigg Boss 14 house to Priyanka Chopra's The White Tiger earning praise from her husband Nick Jonas, here are top entertainment news stories.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan has shared his new look.
Hrithik Roshan has shared his new look.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan shares bearded look from new commercial, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk | PTI
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:44 AM IST
Hrithik Roshan has shared the advertisement of a beard grooming brand which features him in a bearded avatar, enough to be declared as the 'sexiest don alive'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan has been shooting for Antim for some time now.(Varinder Chawla)
Salman Khan has been shooting for Antim for some time now.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Salman Khan, Mahesh Manjrekar spotted post Antim shoot, see here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 10:32 AM IST
Actor Salman Khan, Pragya Jaiswal and actor-filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar were spotted in Mumbai, after the shoot of Salman's upcoming film, Antim. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP