Pakistani singer Atif Aslam, wife pose with Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey, Sania Mirza at Sanjay Kapoor’s Dubai party

Pakistani singer Atif Aslam and wife Sara Bharwana were spotted at Sanjay Kapoor’s lavish party in Dubai. They were joined by many celebs, including Bhavana Pandey, Maheep Kapoor, Sania Mirza and Farah Khan as they celebrated Sanjay’s birthday on October 17. Anil Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Chunky Panday and many others attended the celebration. Also read: Farah Khan, Chunky Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh party with Sanjay Kapoor in Dubai on his birthday

Photos of Atif, who has sung Bollywood songs like Tu Jaane Na (Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani) and Dil Diyan Gallan (Tiger Zinda Hai), posing for photos with Maheep Kapoor and guests like Bhavana and Chunky Panday were shared on paparazzi and fan pages on social media. Atif was also seen posing with members of the Kapoor family, like Sanjay’s nephew Akshay Marwah. While Atif was in an all-black look, wife Sara wore a red outfit as the two mingled with their friends from Bollywood.

Atif and Sara also posed for a photo with Sanjay. A picture of the couple posing with Maheep and Bhavana Pandey as the four smiled for the camera was also shared online. Maheep wore a silver dress, while Bhavana was seen in a metallic minidress in the picture from the party. In another photo, tennis player Sania Mirza posed with Atif’s wife Sara, actor Anil Kapoor and filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan.

Earlier on Monday, Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep and other members of the Kapoor family and their guests had taken to Instagram Stories and shared a glimpse of the bash at a Dubai hotel. The actor was also seen dancing with Boney Kapoor and their family and friends in videos from the party. Singer Sukhbir was spotted performing live in a video. Chunky and Sukhbir also belted the singer’s famous song Ishq Tera Tadpave (Oh Ho Ho Ho). Sanjay had cut a massive birthday cake as his family and friends cheered him on.

Sanjay and Maheep’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor, who is set to make her Bollywood debut with the Karan Johar-backed film Bedhadak, also shared a series of photos and videos from their birthday trip to Dubai. Their son Jahaan Kapoor was also seen in many of the pictures and videos.

