Atul Srivastava: Length of role is important but success of project matters more

Stree and Lukka Chuppi actor Atul Srivastava is in a happy phase of his career where he is getting to play significant roles in different projects. Last seen in The Kashmir Files, the Luckowite is glad that eventually his roles are becoming bigger, giving him more screen time but at the end of the day what matters more for him is being a part of a successful project as a whole.

“I have played lead roles earlier too but if my work is unable to reach to a larger audience, it’s no point! Playing Salman’s (Khan) father in blockbuster film Bajrangi Bhaijaan gave me more recognition than playing protagonist in projects which people just didn’t watch. Film ka hit hona sabse zaroori hai, role chahe chota hi ho…bas dumdaar hone chahiye,” says Srivastava.

The versatile actor has good projects lined-up. “I am playing a primary character in the OTT series Ghar Wapsi, a family drama, in which Vibha Chibbar is playing my wife. I have completed first schedule of film Happy Teachers Day with Sanjay Mishra in Dehradun where again play a parallel lead. In Pushpendra Nath Mishra’s series Chuna too I am in a parallel role. Whereas, in Mannu Aur Munni Ki Shadi I play Shreyas Talpade’s father followed by Ittu Si Baat directed by Lucknow-lad Adnaan.”

Citing example of his last release, Srivastava says, “If we look at TKF who is the hero? Story, technically, revolves around Anupam Kher and all of us including Darshan (Kumar) are characters who take the story and the issue forward. In posters we all are there as leading faces!”

He is happy that his performance got appreciated. “My role of a journalist witnesses what is happening around in the valley, he is deeply hurt that he can’t do much about it and couldn’t report them. It has many layers and emotions. It was one of the most challenging roles as it has been mentioned in Natya Shastra that ‘simplification is the toughest job’. But now, when I get god feedback from audiences and connoisseurs it makes me feel absolutely content as an artiste.”

But Srivastava is surprised with the response and business the film is doing! “I knew that film will do well but the response and frenzy around it came as a big surprise for me. I was aware about this issue but unknown about the gravity. Now, when, I met many of them personally, I was surprised with their stories. But as a true Indian, I want to say it’s only terrorism that we need to condemn and no one should even try to disturb the social fabric for which India is known for,” he concludes.