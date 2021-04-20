Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Shobha De hits out at people holidaying at Maldives in a pandemic: 'Height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pics'
Shobha De hits out at people holidaying at Maldives in a pandemic: 'Height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pics'

Author Shobha De has slammed people who have been sharing pictures and videos from their holidays at exotic locations.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 07:14 PM IST
Shobha De asked people vacationing in exotic locales to refrain from sharing pictures.

Author Shobha De had sharp words for those who have been holidaying in exotic locales like Maldives and sharing pictures. In an Instagram post, she mentioned how it was not the right thing to do during a pandemic.

Shobha shared a note originally written by an Instagram user and wrote: "Hello!!! Listen up! Loved this post passionately articulated by Rohini Iyer. Wanted to share it here , and I am not good with techno stuff - Repost etc. Okay? Idea is to get her message across. Well said @rohiniiyer. It is the height of vulgarity to flaunt those ridiculous pictures. Enjoy Maldives by all means. You are blessed if you can get such a break in these bleak times. But do everyone a favour... keep it private. @rohiniyer."

Rohini's note, which Shobha shared, read: "For all of you vacationing in Maldives and Goa and exotic locales, remember, it's a holiday for you. It's a bloody pandemic all over. So be don't be an insensitive idiot and post pictures of your privileged life. You're not only coming across as brainless but also completely blind and tone deaf. This is not the time to boost your Instagram numbers. This is the time to step up and help or if you can't do anything, then shut up and stay home. Or stay quiet in your holiday home... masked up. No photos. This is not fashion week or Kingfisher calendar time!"

In the recent past a number of Bollywood celebrities have landed up at the Maldives for a holiday. Currently, Alia Bhatt, her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan and her mother Amrita Singh, Janhvi Kapoor and her friends, rumoured couple Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff are holidaying on the island.

Before that, Akshay Kumar, Madhuri Dixit, Bipasha Basu, Dia Mirza and Hina Khan had gone for a vacation to the tropical island. Around new year and last leg of 2020, many others landed up there. Names include Samantha Akkineni, Sonakshi Sinha, Rakul Preet Singh, and many others.

Stars have been visiting other exotic places too. Janhvi had visited the US to spend time with sister Khushi Kapoor. Sara went to Kashmir and Gulmarg with her mother and brother Ibrahim Ali Khan.

India has been severely impacted by the second wave of Covid-19. Mumbai among other cities has borne the brunt of it.

