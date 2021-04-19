Disha Patani soaks up Maldives sun, flaunts her oiled up body in skimpy bikini

Bharat star Disha Patani is known for being a fitness fanatic, and the Bollywood beauty is constantly posting about her fitness routine or showing off her toned bod via her social media feeds. While most of us have only been dreaming of a holiday for more than a year, several Bollywood celebrities have been flitting in and out of the country, and most have been vacationing at the current favourite destination of most Bollywood celebrities, Maldives, including Janhvi Kapoor, Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, Sara Ali Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter. And while Disha had taken some time off previously and flitted off to the white sandy beaches of the picturesque Maldives, she once again headed to the group of islands to enjoy a few days of summer over there. Disha took to her Instagram feed to share images of herself living it up by the beach as she posed in a tasselled, rust coloured bikini that flaunted her toned physique as she sat in the sand. In the images shared to her social media feed, Disha can be seen flaunting her oiled up body as she literally basks in the sun, sporting no make-up and her long hair flowing freely around her face.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Disha is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan-starrer Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai which also stars Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash. She will also be seen in Ek Villain Returns, which is directed by Mohit Suri, and the film's first installment, Ek Villian, was released in 2014 and had Siddharth Malhotra and Shraddha Kapoor in it. Ek Villain followed (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge. Disha also has KTina lined up.



