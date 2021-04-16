Disha Patani stuns in throwback post of BFF's wedding in Falguni Shane Peacock

Disha Patani sure knows how to keep her fans and followers hooked to her feed with her array of social media posts ranging from racy to playful and we simply can't get enough of the Malang actor. Recently Disha took to her Instagram stories to throwback to the time in February when she attended her childhood best friend's wedding -she took to her stories to wish him a happy birthday - looking like an absolute stunner despite having a jam-packed schedule as she prepared for her upcoming projects. For the wedding festivities, Disha donned on a stunning pale pink coloured heavily embroidered lehenga by Falguni Shane Peacock which featured dainty feathers across the edges of the lehenga and the tulle dupatta. Disha went for her usual blown out hair in big waves, dewy makeup adorning her face and minimal diamond jewellery adorning her ears, neck and fingers. According to media reports, a source close to her had said, "Disha was busy prepping for Ek Villain Returns but even then she managed to attend her childhood best friend's wedding in Udaipur."





On the professional front, Disha was last seen in the film Malang which released in 2020 and also starred Anil Kapoor, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu. She has completed the shooting of Radhe:: Your Most Wanted Bhai in which Disha will be seen sharing the screen with Salman Khan, also seen in the film are Randeep Hooda, Jackie Shroff and Megha Akash. The movie is directed by Prabhu Deva and produced by Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Atul Agnihotri and is slated for release in theatres on 13 May 2021, an Eid release like most of Salman's films. She is also keeping busy with the sequak of Ek Villian which is directed by Mohit Suri and for which she has apparently been prepping really hard, taking a lot of workshops and immersing herself to prep best for the film according to sources close to her. KTina is also one of her upcoming projects.