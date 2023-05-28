Avantika Dassani: I am trying to pick roles that surprise audiences

After her debut with OTT series Mithya, followed by a Tamil film, actor Avantika Dassani is making her Bollywood debut with U Shape ki Gully opposite Vivaan Shah. The film is being currently shot in Lucknow.

Avantika Dassani at Kudiya Ghat in Lucknow. She is currently shooting for film U Shape Ki Gaali.

While on a break from her shoot, the actor says, “I’m not restricting myself as industry is undergoing a big transformation. Today no one knows what works and what not! As an actor I don’t want to have any set perceptions. I just want to be open to great stories and directors.”

Actor Avantika Dassani at Kudiya Ghat in Lucknow.

For now, the actor is driven by “let me do something new” belief and is open to experiment while taking baby steps.

“I chose Mithya as my OTT debut, as the role was such that people will never expect me to do such part. My second project is the upcoming Tamil film Nenu Student Sir with Bellamkonda Ganesh Babu. While for my Hindi film debut, I am playing a girl-next-door who is an unglamorous soul. So, I am trying to pick roles that will surprise the audiences. For my debut, people have high expectations and so my aim is to surprise them,” says Dassani.

The actor is not bothered by film being male or female centric.

Avantika with actor Jaaved Jaaferi and director Avinash Das at Chowk locality in Lucknow.

“What matters to me is the story and what can I add to the plot! As an actor, I am trying to create a graph of my own. This is my third project, and I am still learning. Every day, on the sets I am meeting locals and trying to pick up the Lakhnawi lehjaa, which is very different from Mumbai. My director Avinash Das (Anarkali of Aara and She) too has been a great help,” she says.

Next, she is looking forward to shoot for the second season of OTT series. “There are couple of other things in line as well but it’s better to talk about it when things are announced,” she adds.

The actor says that she does discuss projects with her mother (Bhagyashree, actor) to seek her advice. “When I am fully convinced with the project then I let my mom read the script for her opinion as she has much more understanding of the industry. Her yes gives me more confidence.”

Dassani is happy to explore the city. “I went to savour kulfi with Jaaved (Jaaferi) sir in Aminabad. I visited the Old City as well. It’s so interesting that six months I was here for the literature festival and now I am here shooting in the same city where my brother (Abhimanyu Dassani) has also shotNikamma),” she concludes.