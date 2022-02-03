Avneet Kaur buys swanky Range Rover worth over 80 lakh, Neha Kakkar says ‘proud of you girl’. See photos, videos

Actor Avneet Kaur bought herself a swanky Range Rover and shared pictures of her and her family posing with her new car. She also shared a video of her cutting a cake with her father. While the exact amount spent by her is not known yet, the price of a Range Rover Velar in India starts at ₹83 lakh (ex-showroom).

“This is my year of dreams coming true. #2022 #bucketlist #anotherone #blessed,” Avneet wrote as she posted the photos on Instagram. “Proud of you girl!” singer Neha Kakkar commented, while her brother, singer Tony Kakkar said ‘many congratulations’. Television actor Reem Shaikh dropped heart emojis on the post.

Avneet, 20, was first seen as a contestant on Dance India Dance Li’l Masters. She is known for television shows such as Chandra Nandini and Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She is currently gearing up to make her Bollywood debut in a leading role with Tiku Weds Sheru.

Tiku Weds Sheru is produced by Kangana Ranaut under her banner Manikarnika Films and also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Previously, she praised Avneet and wrote on Instagram Stories, “@avneetkaur13 you are here because of your hard work and talent… happy to find you, would love to see you as a top actress someday.”

In an interview with the Times of India in 2020, Avneet talked about her journey from a dancer to an actor and said that she wants to try her hand at direction too. When asked where she sees herself in the future, she said, “People really get shocked when I say this but I really want to be a director and be behind the camera. I don't know where my life will take me 10 years down the line. I hope whatever I choose I am happy and it is beautiful.”

