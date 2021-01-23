IND USA
Actor Avneet Kaur has done TV shows such as Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga. She recently featured in singer Akull’s song Faraar.
tv

Avneet Kaur on being body shamed: Trolls don’t deserve even a fraction of our attention

Dancer-actor Avneet Kaur agrees that social media is important, but she insists that it’s neither our life, nor does it define our existence, so one needs to maintain necessary distance.
By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:34 PM IST

Much like others, dancer-actor Avneet Kaur, too, has been a victim on body shaming at the hands of social media trolls. And she reveals that to a certain extent, it even affected her mental well-being.

“The distasteful comments regarding how I look or the clothes I should wear or not wear, are hurtful. Even though I try and avoid such comments, but I’m a human being after all. Trust me, it does get to you at times and it’s difficult to deal with,” says the 19-year-old, known for TV shows such as Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Being a teenager, Kaur understands what girls and boys of her age go through and therefore she has a piece of advise for them.

“Everyone is beautiful and unique in their own way. Who are these trolls to judge people? No one has the right to demean anyone. They don’t deserve even a fraction of our attention. Just love yourself and ignore them. I agree social media is important, but it’s neither your life, nor does it define your existence. So, maintain necessary distance,” she insists.

Thanking her family and fans in helping her deal with growing social media toxicity, the actor says there have been times when her fans have put trolls in their place.

“I’m thankful that there are so many people who love, admire and support my work. That means more to me than these toxic people. It’s time we focus on brighter side of things than let this mindless and vengeful negativity affect our mental peace,” she states.

Stressing that digital platforms should be used for good and not for shaming others, Kaur urges everyone to behave responsibly.

“Whether you have a handful or millions of followers, each one of us need to be responsible as to what we are putting out there or reacting to,” concludes Kaur, who recently featured in singer Akull’s track Faraar.

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 03:34 PM IST
