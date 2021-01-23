Avneet Kaur on being body shamed: Trolls don’t deserve even a fraction of our attention
Much like others, dancer-actor Avneet Kaur, too, has been a victim on body shaming at the hands of social media trolls. And she reveals that to a certain extent, it even affected her mental well-being.
“The distasteful comments regarding how I look or the clothes I should wear or not wear, are hurtful. Even though I try and avoid such comments, but I’m a human being after all. Trust me, it does get to you at times and it’s difficult to deal with,” says the 19-year-old, known for TV shows such as Hamari Sister Didi, Chandra Nandini and Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.
Being a teenager, Kaur understands what girls and boys of her age go through and therefore she has a piece of advise for them.
“Everyone is beautiful and unique in their own way. Who are these trolls to judge people? No one has the right to demean anyone. They don’t deserve even a fraction of our attention. Just love yourself and ignore them. I agree social media is important, but it’s neither your life, nor does it define your existence. So, maintain necessary distance,” she insists.
Thanking her family and fans in helping her deal with growing social media toxicity, the actor says there have been times when her fans have put trolls in their place.
“I’m thankful that there are so many people who love, admire and support my work. That means more to me than these toxic people. It’s time we focus on brighter side of things than let this mindless and vengeful negativity affect our mental peace,” she states.
Stressing that digital platforms should be used for good and not for shaming others, Kaur urges everyone to behave responsibly.
“Whether you have a handful or millions of followers, each one of us need to be responsible as to what we are putting out there or reacting to,” concludes Kaur, who recently featured in singer Akull’s track Faraar.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Author tweets @Shreya_MJ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Avneet Kaur on being body shamed: Trolls don’t deserve even a fraction of our attention
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Teejay Sidhu celebrates birthday with newborn baby and Karanvir Bohra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo teases a power-packed Weekend Ka Vaar episode, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Naina Singh: One cannot hide their real persona on screen
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Shefali praises Arshi despite her triggering Sonali-Rubina fight
- Former Bigg Boss contestant Shefali Bagga praises Arshi Khan for this trait of hers, despite her constant fights with everyone.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 day 108: Sonali Phogat cries, says she want to leave the house
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pavitra Punia - Eijaz Khan love story: What we have is real. Love is a beautiful
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Eijaz Khan addresses question on marrying Pavitra Punia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jasmin Bhasin to reunite with Aly Goni on Bigg Boss 14: report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anita jokingly asks Rohit to throw out his things before their baby's arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gita Gopinath can't contain excitement at being subject of KBC question
- Gita Gopinath, the Chief Economist of the International Monetary Fund, couldn't contain her excitement at being the subject of a Kaun Banega Crorepati question.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HBO developing new Game of Thrones prequel on 'high priority', more details here
- HBO is developing a new Game of Thrones prequel series on 'high priority', as it looks to flesh out its post GoT catalogue.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Abhinav, Rubina's differences intensify after his fight with Aly Goni
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14: Aly fights with Abhinav, VJ Andy says he looks like a 'fool'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Sonali throws food, Rubina and Nikki get angry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox