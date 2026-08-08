Sayeed Quadri admits pressure while recreating Tera Mera Rishta and To Phir Aao for Awarapan 2: 'Sharminda na hona pade'

The cult classic Awarapan is returning with a sequel, Awarapan 2, set to release in theatres this month. The film brings back Emraan Hashmi in his now-iconic role as Shivam Pandit, a hitman with a conscience. Among other things, connecting the sequel to the first part are two songs: To Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta. Both songs, part of the Awarapan soundtrack, became chartbusters in 2007. Now, they are being recreated by their original lyricist, Saeed Quadri and composed by Mithoon. Talking about the responsibility of recreating such iconic tracks, Saeed Quadri talks of pressures, validation, and more. Excerpts:

HT: When we return to an album that has been so highly acclaimed, how do you bring freshness to it while retaining its essence and soul, so that it feels like Awarapan yet is also new?

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Awarapan 2.

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Sayeed Quadri: Jo pehli baar jo maine likha tha, uski khushboo mere andar kahin na kahin hamesha baaki rahegi. [The essence of what I wrote originally will always remain within me somewhere]. And here, I didn't have to redo someone else's song. I had to recreate my own song with new words. So, you just add creative elements to the essence in you, and the work starts flowing.

HT: When the makers approached you to recreate your own songs for Awarapan 2, were you hesitant?

Sayeed Quadri: No hesitation. I never recreate what others create. You must have seen in my nearly 40-45 years of career. But for the first time, I am working on a song I wrote. That's why I did it. And besides, this film is actually very close to me, very connected to my life. This character of Shivam Pandit, played by Emraan Hashmi, is close to me. Uske andar jo bechaini hai khaalipan hai hai, wo kahin na kahin hum hum logon ke andar bhi rehta hai struggle ke time. (The restlessness and emptiness within him remain within us too, somewhere during the time of struggle).

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HT: These songs have become very dear to people over the years. Do you feel any pressure while recreating them to give something of the same level?

{{^usCountry}} Sayeed Quadri: Haan ye zaroor mehsoos hua ki pehle gaanon ko bahut pyar mila hai to kam se kam iss baar sunne walon ke saamne sharminda nahi hona pade. (I definitely felt that since our previous songs received a lot of love, we shouldn't have to be embarrassed in front of our listeners this time). When you become a brand, people expect that whatever work you put out will be better. Then it inspires you to work from the heart and with honesty. Baaki bas yahi chaah hai ki jo mera sunne wala hai jo mujhe pyar karta hai jo mera chahne wala hai, uske chehre pe shikan nahi aani chahiye ki bhai kya likha hai (I only want that my listener and my well-wisher shouldn’t be thinking what he has written). HT: It took some time for people to warm up to and appreciate the first Awarapan. Its songs definitely became hits at the time, but it took a long time for people to appreciate the film. So in such a situation, is there disappointment, frustration when you feel you have done good work, but the public perhaps isn't able to receive it that way? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sayeed Quadri: Haan ye zaroor mehsoos hua ki pehle gaanon ko bahut pyar mila hai to kam se kam iss baar sunne walon ke saamne sharminda nahi hona pade. (I definitely felt that since our previous songs received a lot of love, we shouldn't have to be embarrassed in front of our listeners this time). When you become a brand, people expect that whatever work you put out will be better. Then it inspires you to work from the heart and with honesty. Baaki bas yahi chaah hai ki jo mera sunne wala hai jo mujhe pyar karta hai jo mera chahne wala hai, uske chehre pe shikan nahi aani chahiye ki bhai kya likha hai (I only want that my listener and my well-wisher shouldn’t be thinking what he has written). HT: It took some time for people to warm up to and appreciate the first Awarapan. Its songs definitely became hits at the time, but it took a long time for people to appreciate the film. So in such a situation, is there disappointment, frustration when you feel you have done good work, but the public perhaps isn't able to receive it that way? {{/usCountry}}

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Sayeed Quadri: We were disappointed at that time. We had the satisfaction that we all worked together very honestly. So we knew that one day our hard work would definitely bear fruit. And slowly people started falling in love with the film, with Emraan’s character, and the songs. Kuch cheezein kai baar waqt leti hain, thoda sa hai. Par ye nahi kahoonga ki thoda mann udaas nahi tha. (Some things take time. But I won't say that the heart wasn’t a little sad).

Presented by Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films, Awarapan 2 is produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. Apart from Emraan, it also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, and Suvinder Vicky. The film is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on August 14.