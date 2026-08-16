Actor Emraan Hashmi's much-awaited film Awarapan 2 finally released in theatres on August 14. Despite clashing with Sunny Deol's Batwara 1947, the film crossed the ₹50 crore mark in just two days, surpassing the lifetime collections of some of Emraan's previous successful films, including Jannat and Murder. However, producer Vishesh Bhatt has revealed that no distributor initially showed interest in buying the film.

Vishesh Bhatt reveals no distributor wanted to buy Awarapan 2

Emraan Hashmi in a still from Awarapan 2.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

In an interview with Zoom before the film's release, Vishesh said, “If you want to watch films like Awarapan, you will have to support it in cinemas. Otherwise, how would I know that you are interested in that? If I know, I will put in my hard-earned money to cash-grab it. Let me tell you, Awarapan 2 is not a cash grab film.”

He further explained, “Nothing is there; there is part one that will take you to part two. If it were a cash grab, distributors would have shown interest in it, and I would have been sitting on a table profit today. Nobody in the market came to buy the film. We put our own money into it. Yes, the market did wake up when the film was ready. If audiences show love for films like these, Awarapan kind of films can be made.”

About Awarapan 2

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive Why did no distributors initially want to buy Awarapan 2? Producer Vishesh Bhatt stated that no distributors showed interest in Awarapan 2 because it wasn't perceived as a cash grab, indicating a lack of market confidence in the film prior to its release. What is the significance of Awarapan 2's box office performance compared to the first film? Awarapan 2 surpassed the lifetime box office collection of its predecessor, Awarapan, in less than a day, indicating a stronger audience interest and better reception despite the first film's initial underperformance. How does Emraan Hashmi's performance in Awarapan 2 compare to his previous roles? Emraan Hashmi's performance in Awarapan 2 has received praise from critics, with many highlighting it as one of his standout roles, especially in terms of emotional depth and action sequences.

{{^usCountry}} The film is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, which underperformed at the box office but later gained cult status. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi in his iconic role as Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani and Suvinder Vicky. It has received mixed-to-positive reviews, with praise for Emraan's performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The film is the sequel to the 2007 film Awarapan, which underperformed at the box office but later gained cult status. Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi in his iconic role as Shivam Pandit. The film also stars Shabana Azmi, Disha Patani and Suvinder Vicky. It has received mixed-to-positive reviews, with praise for Emraan's performance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Awarapan 2 continues Shivam's story after he survives the six bullets fired at him in the first film. He rescues a baby, Aliyah, and grows attached to her, only to learn from Interpol that she has been pushed into a child trafficking racket. Shivam then infiltrates Zorawar's gang to save her, forming the crux of the story.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The film is having a strong run at the box office. On its opening day, it surpassed the lifetime business of Awarapan, which collected ₹7.75 crore net. By Saturday, it had also surpassed the final collections of several of Emraan's successful films, including Haq ( ₹20 crore), Raaz 2 ( ₹25.50 crore), Ek Thi Daayan ( ₹26 crore) and Jannat ( ₹30 crore). The film has so far collected ₹55 crore at the domestic box office and ₹72.90 crore worldwide.