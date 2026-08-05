Awarapan to return to theatres 'as a prequel', Disha Patani's secret skill: Emraan Hashmi's revelations about Awarapan 2

Awarapan 2, the long-awaited sequel to Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan, is now close to release. On Tuesday, the actor did a live stream with producer Vishesh Bhatt and co-star Disha Patani, where they discussed the films and dropped some bombshells. Here are all the revelations the trio made about the upcoming film.

Awarapan 2 trailer to be out this week

Emraan Hashmi in Awarapan 2 teaser.

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During the live interaction, Emraan Hashmi and Vishesh Bhatt announced that the trailer of Awarapan 2 will arrive on Thursday, 6 August. This will be just over a week before the film hits screens on August 14.

Awarapan will re-release as a prequel

During the live, Emraan said, “For all Awarapan fans, who watched the first films, I’m sure they will come remembering the first part. When they watch part 2, they'll have some new memories added to Awarapan 1 once they get out of the hall. And there’s a new generation, which I imagine is the Gen Z, who did not watch Awarapan 1. After watching part 2, they'll be very curious to see Awarapan 1. I am saying this live here that we will releasing Awarapan 1 as a prequel, the original story of Shivam, people will get to see it after seeing Awarapan 2.”

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Disha Patani’s secret skill

{{^usCountry}} Vishesh Bhatt said," Disha was playing the cello! She learned the instrument for the film, which is amazing. First day, had to play cello, and we were all thrown into the deep end of the pool." About Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vishesh Bhatt said," Disha was playing the cello! She learned the instrument for the film, which is amazing. First day, had to play cello, and we were all thrown into the deep end of the pool." About Awarapan 2 {{/usCountry}}

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Awarapan 2 brings back Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit alongside Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, Aniruddh Rawal and Atul Kumar. The music of Awarapan 2 is composed by multiple artists, including Mithoon, Jeet Gannguli, Amaal Mallik, and Akhil Sachdeva.

Mukesh Bhatt and Vishesh Films present Awarapan 2, a Vishesh Bhatt Production. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui. Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas worldwide on 14 August 2026.