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Awarapan 2 writer Bilal Siddiqi finds learnings in criticism of Emraan Hashmi-starrer: 'No one has an invalid opinion'

Awarapan 2 writer Bilal Siddiqi talks to HT about the film's reception, and how he absorbs the good, the bad, and the ugly in terms of feedback.

Published on: Aug 21, 2026, 13:00:25 IST
By Abhimanyu Mathur
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Awarapan 2, the new film starring Emraan Hashmi, has been lapped by audiences. In six days at the ticket window, the sequel has grossed over 150 crore worldwide. Yet, its critical reception has not been as grand. In a chat with Hindustan Times, the film’s writer Bilal Siddiqi reflects on the reaction and how he is treating the critique.

‘There is a tonal shift in the film’

Bilal Siddiqi, the co-writer of Awarapan 2, talks about the film's reception.
Bilal Siddiqi, the co-writer of Awarapan 2, talks about the film's reception.

Bilal was a school-going pre-teen when the first Awarapan released in 2007. He confesses he is a fan, but adds that this did not hinder him from writing the sequel. “This film didn't actually require me to detach completely as a fan, because there were moments built for fans, such as callbacks to dialogue from the first film. So those were what the fan in me would want to see,” he says.

But the writer explains that Awarapan 2 has a different tone compared with the first part. “When Vishesh (Bhatt, the producer) and I sat down to brainstorm this, we knew we needed to bring back the themes from part one while making it contemporary. Also, I think there's a slight shift in the film's tonality, driven solely by the urgency of the inciting incident. In part one, it was a slow-burn thriller because the man had already lost someone, and he was living as a shell. In this film, he didn't want to lose again. Not wanting to lose again comes with a sense of urgency,” he adds.

‘No one has an invalid opinion’

Deep Dive

What are the key themes and tonal shifts in Awarapan 2 compared to the original?

Awarapan 2 introduces contemporary themes while maintaining core elements from the first film. The tonal shift emphasizes urgency driven by the protagonist's desire to avoid loss, contrasting with the slow-burn thriller approach of the original.

Why has Awarapan 2 received mixed reviews despite its box office success?

The film has grossed over ₹150 crore, indicating audience appreciation, yet critics have raised concerns over its departure from the first film's approach, reflected in its low approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

How did Bilal Siddiqi respond to criticism of Awarapan 2?

Bilal Siddiqi views all opinions as valid and is actively engaging with feedback to learn and grow as a writer, acknowledging the differences in storytelling approach between Awarapan 2 and its predecessor.
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Bilal is happy about the audience’s reaction to the film. He informs he watched the film at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai a day after its release, with the general audience. “Till then, I'd only seen the film in the edit room with Vishesh and the director (Nitin Kakkar) and Emraan. But, when I finally got to see the film in Gaiety Galaxy on Saturday night, it felt like a stadium, and that was really fun to see,” he says. “That felt like real validation because you just saw them cheering at every line the way you intended. You'd see every scene get the response you hoped it would get while writing it. So those things were extremely validating.”

Awarapan 2 also stars Disha Patani, Shabana Azmi, Puran Gabbi, Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kohli, and Atul Kumar in key roles. Directed by Nitin Kakkar, the film has earned 113 crore net domestically and 161 crore gross worldwide.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhimanyu Mathur

Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world.

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