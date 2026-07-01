'Borders are dangerous': Awarapan fame Pakistani singer Mustapha Zahid reacts to Amaal Mallik recreating songs in sequel

When Awarapan was released in 2007, it quickly became a cult success. Part of the film’s appeal was its music, particularly To Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta, which became synonymous with the film. The former is now being recreated for the film’s sequel - Awarapan 2 - as its title track, with Amaal Mallik taking over the duties of composing and singing it. This has elicited a response from Pakistani singer Mustapha Zahid, best known for his work on the original Awarapan soundtrack.

Amaal Mallik talks about Awarapan 2 title track

Shriya Saran and Emraan Hashmi in a still from the 2007 film Awarapan.

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Amaal took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to share that he had composed the Awarapan 2 title song, calling it his ‘career-best’. “The #SoulOfAwarapan is what I always called it until #MukeshBhatt sir gave it a name…Can’t thank him enough for giving me my first Vishesh film, a dream of mine since age 16. Today is the day I get to live a 20-year-old dream of mine thanks to Mukesh Ji & @VisheshFilms. I have created my career best song for this movie —— The ‘Title Song’ of #Awarapan2 penned by the legendary poet #RashmiVirag.”

Mustapha Zahid and Amaal’s banter

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{{^usCountry}} In a follow-up tweet, the singer-composer gave a shoutout to Mustapha Zahid, who had sung two songs in Awarapan - To Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta. “Also a big hug to the man we all must never forget, the voice of the original #MustafaZahid and his contribution to the 2007 soundtrack - My homie, my brother from another mother & a dangerous border @Mustafology. We could’ve never been doing this if you hadn’t done the magic in the original my bro. Thank you for the stupendous melodies, the impeccable vocals and that emptiness in your rendition still haunts me and heals me,” wrote Amaal. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In a follow-up tweet, the singer-composer gave a shoutout to Mustapha Zahid, who had sung two songs in Awarapan - To Phir Aao and Tera Mera Rishta. “Also a big hug to the man we all must never forget, the voice of the original #MustafaZahid and his contribution to the 2007 soundtrack - My homie, my brother from another mother & a dangerous border @Mustafology. We could’ve never been doing this if you hadn’t done the magic in the original my bro. Thank you for the stupendous melodies, the impeccable vocals and that emptiness in your rendition still haunts me and heals me,” wrote Amaal. {{/usCountry}}

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Lots of love Amaal, remember borders are dangerous but then so is love.

Take Awarapan legacy to another level, the stage is all yours Mere Bhai ❤️ https://t.co/Y73h5XOXUY — Mustafa Zahid (@Mustafology) June 30, 2026

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Later on Tuesday night, Mustapha reposted Amaal’s tweet and responded, “Lots of love Amaal, remember borders are dangerous but then so is love. Take Awarapan legacy to another level, the stage is all yours Mere Bhai.”

About Awarapan 2

The teaser of Awarapan 2 was unveiled last week on the 19th anniversary of the first part. The film brings Emraan Hashmi back as Shivam, the hitman with a heart of gold. The film also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi, along with Suvinder Vicky, Vijayant Kholi, and Atul Kumar. Produced by Vishesh Bhatt, directed by Nitin Kakkar and written by Bilal Siddiqui, Awarapan 2 releases in cinemas on 14 August.

The original Awarapan was directed by Mohit Suri. Apart from Emraan, it starred Shriya Saran, Mrinalini Sharma, Ashutosh Rana, Purab Kohli, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Shaad Randhawa. The film underperformed at the box office but gained a cult fanbase in the years to come.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhimanyu Mathur ...Read More Abhimanyu Mathur is Deputy Editor, Entertainment at Hindustan Times. With almost 15 years of experience in writing about everything from films and TV shows to cricket matches and elections, he inhales and exhales pop culture and news. Currently, he watches movies and TV shows and talks to celebrities for a living, while occasionally writing about them as well. A journalism graduate of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, Delhi University, Abhimanyu began his career with Hindustan Times at the age of 20, swapping classrooms for newsrooms at an early age. He began his journey in the early days of digital journalism, later switching to the madness of print journalism. Work has led him to far off places like Japan and Jordan, as well as to the interiors of Haryana and the Indo-Pak border. He dabbled in city reporting in places like Meerut, Gurgaon, and Delhi, covered the Olympics and Cricket World Cups, before finding his calling in entertainment and lifestyle during the pandemic. A Rotten Tomatoes Certified Film Critic, he is equally at home covering stories on ground as he is interviewing celebrities and studios, and sometimes prefers to shepherd teams in delivering traffic through the day. Even as his role has evolved from reporter to supervisor over the years, his first love remains writing (and of late, talking on camera). With a good understanding of cinema and its trends, and a keen eye for detail, he continues to spark conversations around showbiz for readers around the world. Read Less

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