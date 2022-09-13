Ayan Mukerji confirms spin-off plans for Shah Rukh Khan’s Vanarastra from Brahmastra: ‘We’re planning our next moves’

Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji has shared an exciting piece of news for Shah Rukh Khan’s fans. The actor’s cameo in Brahmastra as Mohan Bhargav, a scientist who wielded Vanarastra, has been one of the most talked-about aspects of the film. Fans even called him the ‘best part’ of the film and took to social media to demand a spin-off focusing on his character. Also Read| Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘mind blowing’ cameo in Brahmastra has fans raving

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ayan Mukerji has now shared that not only Shah Rukh Khan’s fans, but the makers have also been thinking about a spin-off for his character. In fact, the idea was first floated while they were filming for the sequence. Ayan teased that the spin-off might tell the origin story of the scientist.

Asked about fans’ demands for a spin-off of Mohan Bhargav, which includes an online petition, Ayan Mukerji told Indian Express, “Before the fans were saying it, we were also saying that ourselves. When we were shooting the sequence in 2019, we were also saying on sets. As we discovered the personality of the scientist, we said, ‘Yaar, we have to do stuff. We have to do the origins story of the scientist!'”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The filmmaker added that his team also agreed with the idea that Shah Rukh Khan’s character should not be limited to a cameo in just one film. He said, “We were also vibing on that frequency, my assistants and I. So, I guess my response to the spin-off demand is that: We are already thinking about it. We are hearing everything and are planning our next moves.”

Brahmastra Part 1- Shiva stars Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role alongside Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy among others. Apart from Shah Rukh, Deepika Padukone also featured in a guest appearance in the film. The sci-fi drama released in theatres on September 9 and has been performing well at the box office. Ayan has plans to make two more films in the franchise, with which he intends to establish a multiverse- called Astraverse.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON