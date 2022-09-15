Ayan Mukerji reacts to boycott Brahmastra trend on Twitter, asks those 'making all the noise' to watch film

Filmmaker Ayan Mukerji has responded to the '#BoycottBrahmastra' trend that started on Twitter just days ahead of the film's release on September 9. In a new interview, Ayan said that though the Brahmastra team cared for what people said 'but at the same time we were okay'. He has also urged everyone to watch the movie 'including the people who are making all the noise'. (Also Read | Ayan Mukerji reacts to criticism of Brahmastra's dialogues)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A section of people on Twitter had started a boycott call of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's sci-fi thriller film Brahmastra: Part 1 - Shiva. Some people dug up actors Ranbir, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan's previous controversial statements.

In an interview with News18, Ayan said, “Yes, we did care what people were saying but at the same time we were okay. It may sound idealistic but we were so focussed on our film and the overall message of the film was all about love and we had a concept which was there on our posters which said, ‘The light is coming,’ so we didn’t really have any time to think about anything else."

He also asked the people, “As a filmmaker, I am inviting everyone to come and watch it, including the people who are making all the noise and also the ones who aren’t convinced with our film. We want them to give us a chance, see the effort that we have put in, the kind of VFX we have done because I feel no film of that nature has done it and experience the way Indian mythology is depicted. Once you watch the film you are entitled to your opinion whether you like it or not and I am open to all kinds of suggestions."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Brahmastra hit the theatres on September 9. It was released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The film has crossed ₹225 crore in worldwide gross box office collections since September 9.

The film also features Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna with Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in extended cameo roles. Brahmastra is produced by Star Studios and Dharma Productions. The sequel of the film has been titled Brahmastra Part Two: Dev.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON