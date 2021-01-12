Ayesha Jhulka says she doesn't regret turning back on films, reveals which Bollywood stars she remains in touch with

Actor Ayesha Jhulka, who worked with some of the biggest male stars in the 90s, has said that taking a step back from the film industry after marriage wasn't a bad idea. She is known for films such as Khiladi, Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, and Chachi 420.

In an interview, she said that despite working with the likes of Aamir Khan, Akhay Kumar and Salman Khan in her heyday, there were many films that she couldn't do, for several reasons.

She told The Times of India, "There were a lot of films that I couldn't do. I couldn't do Mani Ratnam's Roja due to date issues and I regretted it. Then there was a Rama Naidu film, Prem Qaidi which I had to reject because I was supposed to be introduced in a bikini in the film."

Asked about which film industry figures she's still in touch with, Ayesha said, "I am in touch with Jackie Dada, who does a lot of social work, especially towards the betterment of animals as he is also an animal lover. I wanted to start an animal ambulance in Lonavala and he recently donated a van to us. I am also in touch with Bhagyashree, Raveena Tandon, Hema Malini ji and a few more."

She continued, "Recently, I had a little mishap with my dog, and realised that a lot of people support me. It is like a family. Here I would like to mention a person whom I have never worked with but who reached out to me--John Abraham. I really appreciate his support as not many people do that. I had met Aamir after years and nothing had changed; even when I meet Govinda, it's like no time has passed."

In a 2018 interview to Hindustan Times, Ayesha had explained why she doesn't attend industry parties. "I only go to a party if I feel connected, otherwise I can’t be somewhere just for the heck of it. If some close friend is throwing a party, I do make a point to attend, but not many," she said.

