‘Rather lose my career than spine’: Ayesha Khan slams troll saying ‘no work for you in Bollywood’ after joining protest

Dhurandhar actor Ayesha Khan has been in the spotlight after being detained by Mumbai Police on July 22. The actor had arrived at the protest venue with her brother and friends to express solidarity with students protesting in the city. However, before she could even join the demonstration, she was taken into custody. Now, Ayesha has responded to a troll who warned that her support for the protests would cost her opportunities in Bollywood.

Ayesha hits back at troll

Ayesha Khan on Wednesday shared that she was detained by the Mumbai police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Ayesha shared the full video on social media, detailing what had unfolded on Wednesday. Amid clips of her detention, the actor also responded to a social media user who warned that backing the ongoing Cockroach Janta Party-led NEET protests could jeopardise her career in Bollywood.

After Ayesha shared videos from the protest on her Instagram Stories, one social media user tried to intimidate her with a message that read, "No work for you in Bollywood now." The actor, however, was quick to respond, refusing to be deterred by the warning.

Sharing a screenshot of the direct message on her Instagram Stories, Ayesha wrote, “I would rather lose my career than lose my spine. Scare someone else, thank you, bye bye."

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Ayesha has consistently been using her social media platform to voice support for the ongoing student protests, regularly sharing posts and updates in solidarity with the movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Ayesha has consistently been using her social media platform to voice support for the ongoing student protests, regularly sharing posts and updates in solidarity with the movement. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Screenshot of Ayesha Khan's Insta Story

Ayesha Khan detained by Mumbai Police

Ayesha, who recently made a splash with her song Shararat in Dhurandhar, on Wednesday shared that she was detained by the Mumbai police. The actor took to Instagram to share a video statement detailing what happened on the site where she and some of her male and female friends had gathered to show solidarity for the student protests in Mumbai. Ayesha said that she was dragged without being given any reason and pushed inside a van by force.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“I was pulled by 4-5 women. I used all my strength to try not getting into the van but they pulled us in. Poorey van mein hum poochte rahein ki aap ne humein kyu detain kiya hain? Humne galti kya kiya hain? No answer, no accountability, nothing. Kisi ne koi jawab nahi diya aur humein Dadar se door Worli lekar aaye (We asked for answers inside the van that what was our mistake and why we were detained but there was no response or accountability. From Dadar we were taken to Worli),” she said in the video.

In another post, Ayesha shared the video of her being pushed inside the police van. In the caption, she wrote, "Dragged, detained for standing in peace. Asked questions to all the police people present there on why were we being detained? But no answer whatsoever… Today will be the most peaceful sleep of my life. I stood for what was right! Still in the police station asking the same question! Why am I detained? Which law did I break? Forget about one’s democratic right, and protecting it, instead you are harming your own citizens, for what? I see shame in some of their eyes, but they are bound by their duties, they know, we know, what’s right and what’s wrong.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

For nearly a month, the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led student protest continued at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, with activist Sonam Wangchuk and some other students joining the movement and going on a hunger strike. The students are demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the alleged NEET paper leak and other examination irregularities. They are also calling for comprehensive reforms to the education system.