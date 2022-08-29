Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday start dance party with friends after last night's India vs Pak win. Watch funny video

Ananya Panday and Ayushmann Khurrana know how to party. On Sunday night, Ayushmann shared a video of him, Ananya and other friends dancing to Kaala Chashma, in celebration of India's win over Pakistan at Sunday night's Asia Cup match. (Also read: Urvashi Rautela attends Ind-Pak game after saying she 'doesn't watch cricket', viewers say: 'Isiliye Rishabh Pant...')

In the video, everyone was seen in their pyjamas, dancing to the viral choreography of the song. Ananya wore a black top and pink pyjamas and Ayushmann wore a black T-shirt with black pants. They pretended to play cricket in a large room in the beginning of the video when actor Manjot Singh slides in for that ‘arched back' step that is all over Instagram Reels these days. The team, including Paatal Lok star Abhishek Bannerjee, then breaks into a hilarious dance routine.

Sharing the video, Ayushmann and Ananya wrote, “Jeet gaya India (India won)!!!! @oyemanjot @nowitsabhi @nautankichaiti @dsouzasunita_ @iamyash29." Ayushmann's brother Aparshakti wrote in a comment, “Hahaha bestttt!!!!!” Fans from India and Pakistan also left comments on Ayushmann and Ananya's post. “I'm a Pakistani but I'm happy cause I think we should promote brotherhood and live peacefully. so congratulations India and also to PAKISTAN. For this amazing match for today. .....and for everyone I wanna say that PROMOTE BROTHERHOOD,” wrote a fan. “Jeet gya guys India (Guys India won),” wrote another.

India registered a five-wicket win over Pakistan on Sunday. The crucial partnership between Ravindra Jadeja and Hardik Pandya helped India defeat Pakistan in a thrilling clash in the second match of the Asia Cup 2022 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

Celebrities and political personalities also extended their wishes for Team India on social media. "What a superb start by Team India at the #AsiaCup2022. This was such a nail-biting match. Congratulations to the entire team for this amazing victory. Keep it up!" tweeted home minister Amit Shah.

Rakul Preet Singh wrote, “Congratulationsssss #TeamIndia .. what a spectacular match. you made every Indian proud.” Anil Kapoor wrote, “Spectacular performance by #TeamIndia in an edge-of-the-seat match! Victory tastes sweeter when it's hard won! Hats off to the man of the hour Hardik Pandya.”

