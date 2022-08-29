Urvashi Rautela attends Ind-Pak game after saying she 'doesn't watch cricket', viewers say: 'Isiliye Rishabh Pant...'

Weeks after saying that she doesn't 'watch cricket' and her indirect jibe at Indian wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, actor Urvashi Rautela attended the India-Pakistan match in the Asia Cup in Dubai. Taking to her Instagram Stories, Urvashi reposted a post shared by a fan account in which the actor was seen at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Sharing the picture, Urvashi wrote, "India vs Pak." (Also Read | Urvashi Rautela responds to Rishabh Pant's 'peecha chhor de' jibe)

Incidentally, Rishabh was not part of the match held on Sunday as the Indian team opted to play Dinesh Karthik instead. The cricketer was at the stadium, though, cheering from the team's dugout. Reacting to the original post, a person wrote, "Last time she said I don't watch cricket".

"Inko cricket pasand nahi tha na (She didn't like cricket, right)?" asked another person. "Accha isiliye Mr RP nahi khel raha (that's why RP is not playing)...," commented an Instagram user. In a picture, shared by a fan account on Instagram, Urvashi was seen holding the national flag. In a clip, she also waved the flag as she stood at the stands.

Urvashi reposted a post shared by a fan account in which the actor was seen at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier this month, Urvashi held a Ask Me Anything session on Instagram. When a fan about her favourite cricketer, she said, "I don't watch cricket at all so don't know any cricketers. I have deep respect for Sachin Sir & Virat sir."

Recently, Urvashi and Rishabh took jibes at each other on social media, without explicitly mentioning anyone though. After the actor said in an interview that a person, ‘RP’, waited for her in a hotel lobby for hours, Rishabh dismissed it saying that "people lie in interviews for meagre popularity".

Following that, Urvashi on her Instagram Stories wrote, “Chotu bhaiyaa (young brother) should play bat ball ot…main koyi munni nahi hoon badnaam hone (I am no naive girl to be defamed) with young kiddo darling tere liye #RAKSHABANDHAN mubarak ho." She also added hashtags - RP CHOTU BHAIYYA (young brother) Cougar Hunter and Don't take advantage of a silent girl.

In 2018, rumours started that the two were dating after they were spotted together entering and exiting many popular restaurants, parties, and events in Mumbai. Much later, the same year, reports claimed that the two have blocked each other on WhatsApp.

Rishabh, in 2019, dismissed rumours and announced his relationship with girlfriend Isha Negi. In August, Urvashi in an interview said that a certain "Mr RP" waited for her for almost 10 hours in a hotel lobby to meet her while she was getting some sleep and that she felt bad for having made him wait for so long.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON