Ayushmann Khurrana, Aparshakti buy luxurious houses in Mumbai for 19 cr and 7 cr. Take a tour with these pics

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his younger brother actor Aparshakti Khurana have brought two new houses in Mumbai. The Khurrana brothers' apartments are in the same housing complex.

Both the properties are on the 20th floor at Windsor Grande Residences, Lokhandwala Complex, Andheri West. According to a Money Control report, the costs of the houses are Rs. 19.30 Crore and Rs. 7 crore. The total size of one of the properties bought by Ayushmann and Aparshakti is 4,027 sq ft, which comes with four car parking.

A view of the living room at the show house. (Windsor Grande Residences)

The stamp duty amount of Rs. 96.50 lakh was paid and the registration of the apartments was done on November 29, 2021.

Luxurious kitchen with modern amenities. (Windsor Grande Residences)

Master bedroom of the property. (Windsor Grande Residences)

Currently Ayushmann, his wife Tahira Kashyap and their two children, Virajveer and Varushka, are living in a seven-bedroom flat, that spreads across 4,000-square-feet. The home is done up by home decor consultant Tnisha Bhatia, who also Tahira’s friend.

Ayushmann was last seen in the film Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui which was released on December 10. The Abhishek Kapoor directorial also starred actor Vaani Kapoor in the lead role. The Hindustan Times's review of the film read, “Ayushmann is on point with his character and he has gotten into Manu's skin a bit too deep. His physical transformation to play Manu is insane to say least. He delivers an earnest performance, just like he has in most of his earlier films, trying to break free from the taboos that exist in the society.”

Ayushmann will be seen next in Anubhav Sinha's film Anek. The film is backed up by T-series and will feature actors Vikas Sharma and Shefali Ganguly. He also has Doctor G in the pipeline. The film will be directed by Anubhuti Kashyap and will star actor Rakul Preet Singh opposite Ayushmann. Actors Shefali Shah and Sheeba Chaddha will be seen in supporting roles.

