Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana hold their mother's hands as they return to Mumbai after father's death. Watch

Actors and brothers Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana arrived in Mumbai from Chandigarh with their mother Poonam Khurrana. In a video that emerged online, the brothers were seen exiting the Mumbai airport. As they walked towards their car, they held Poonam's hands. (Also Read | Ayushmann Khurrna pens emotional note after father's death, his mom breaks down at prayer meet)

Ayushmann, Aparshakti with their mother

Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurrana with their mother.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the video, Poonam walked towards their vehicle as she held Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's hands. The brothers shared a conversation and smiled. Aparshakti also asked his mother something to which she nodded and smiled. For the travel, Poonam wore black and white ethnic wear. Ayushmann opted for a green T-shirt, black pants and sneakers. He also wore glasses. Aparshakti was seen in a peach shirt over a blue T-shirt, trousers and sneakers. Both the actors carried bags with them.

Fans' reaction to the brothers holding their mother's hands

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the video, a fan wrote, "Can see the deep pain of losing their loved one. God bless them." An Instagram user commented, "Good men." A comment read, "God is near to us in the form of ma and baba. Take care of your precious gift from God." Another person said, "These good sons are looking out for their beautiful mum!!! God bless always"."

Ayushmann, Aparshakti lost their father P Khurrana recently

Last month, Ayushmann and Aparshakti lost their father P Khurrana. Aparshakti had shared the news in a statement. "It's with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana's father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30 am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss," the statement read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Ayushmann penned down a heartfelt note as he mourned his father's death. On Instagram, Ayushmann shared a string of pictures. He captioned the post, "Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare (Take care of your mother and always stay together. To be like your dad you have to go far away from him. For the first time I am feeling that dad is very far yet close to us). Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON