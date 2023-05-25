Ayushmann Khurrna pens emotional note after father's death, his mom breaks down at prayer meet: ‘Maa ka khayal rakhna’

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to his Instagram handle and posted an eulogy after his father, astrologer P. Khurana's death. His father died on May 19. This is the first post shared by the actor since his father's death. In a photo, the actor's mother is seen teary-eyed at the prayer meet. Also read: Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana look emotional as they perform last rites at father's funeral Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana's father P Khurana died on May 19.

Ayushmann breaks silence after father's death

He posted pictures with his mother, brother Aparshakti Khurana and others from his father's prayer meet. In a note, the actor wrote, “Maa ka khayal rakhna hai aur humesha saath rehna hai. Pita jaisa banne ke liye bahut duur jaana padta hai apne pita se. Pehli baar aisa mehsoos ho raha hai ki papa bahut duur aur bahut qareeb hain humare (Take care of mother and be with her always. To become like a father one has to go far away from one's father. For the first time I feel that my father is very far yet very close to me).”

“Thank you for your upbringing, love, sense of humour and the most beautiful memories. Jai jai,” he ended his note. Soon after he posted the pictures, actor Arjun Kapoor commented, “His aura was strong and calm… always loved interacting with him… strength with u all.” “Sending you tons of love,” added Bhumi Pednekar. Sunil Grover said, “He will be missed.”

Celebrities react to Ayushmann's eulogy

Celebrities such as Esha Gupta, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza, Huma Qureshi, Neha Dhupia, Maneish Paul, Jaideep Ahlawat, Mukesh Chhabra and B Praak also extended condolences to the actor and his family. Tara Sharma added in the comments, “Deepest condolenses. When my father was passing away the first line of your post is exactly what he said to us too.. Stay close to Mamma and each other. Loved ones are always with us. Your Dad is with you always.”

Tahira Kashyap dedicates heartfelt post

Meanwhile, Ayushmann's wife, author, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap also posted fond memories with her father-in-law. In the caption, she wrote, “Papa (heartbroken emoji) A relationship since I was in high school. I remember all my firsts. The first time I came to your home which had a full filmi family picture. To the first time I used my salary in college to gift you and mama a portrait that I got made from an artist to impress you. The time I struggled to call you papa and then it just didn’t leave.”

"The first time I had heard that you were absolutely cool with me not shifting my base after marriage. You respected my family, broke all traditions and let me stay happy. How often do you see that. There have been many firsts. But this first I am about to mention perhaps was the last.

“Just 2 days back I was going through your things and saw you kept the magazine which had my cover. This was clicked many years back but you treasured it and I never knew. Breaks my heart to not have the hero around to the boy I love the most. I haven’t met perhaps never will meet someone like you. I will never forgot your laughter, we’ll miss you papa,” she concluded.

