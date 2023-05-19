Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana's father, astrologer P Khurana dies in Mohali

Ayushmann Khurrana's father, astrologer P Khurana dies in Mohali

ByHT Entertainment Desk
May 19, 2023 03:42 PM IST

Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana have confirmed that their father Acharya P Khurana has died.

Popular astrologer Acharya P Khurana died on Friday. He was the father of actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Aparshakti Khurana. The family has shared an official statement confirming the same.

Aparshakti Khurana and Ayushmann Khurrana's father, astrologer P Khurana died on Friday morning.
It read, "It’s with our deep sadness to inform that Ayushmann and Aparshakti Khurana’s father, Astrologer P Khurana passed away this morning at 10:30am in Mohali, owing to a prolonged incurable ailment. We are indebted for all your prayers and support during this time of personal loss”.

P Khurana was popularly known in North India for his contribution in the field of astrology. Hailing from Chandigarh, Punjab, he also wrote books based on his knowledge on the subject.

Talking about his father, Ayushmann told Hindustan Times in 2020 that he believed in his father’s teaching, which he followed by heart. “I don’t believe in astrology, but my father has been my life coach and mentor. He always used to tell me ‘beta public ki nabz pakdo’ (Catch people’s pulse) and I just did that,” he shared.

