Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana reveals face of brother Aparshakti Khurana's daughter: 'Apar and Arzoie'. See here
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals face of brother Aparshakti Khurana's daughter: 'Apar and Arzoie'. See here

Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of brother Aparshakti Khurana holding his daughter Arzoie. The Helmet actor reshared the same picture on his Instagram page.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON SEP 13, 2021 01:33 PM IST
Ayushmann Khurrana's niece Arzoie sleeps in her father Aparshakti Khurana's arms.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana shared a new picture of his niece Arzoie, revealing her face. Aparshakti Khurana and wife Aakriti Ahuja welcomed their first child, a daughter, last month.

Sharing the picture, Ayushmann wrote, “Apar and Arzoie.” The picture showed Arzoie fast asleep as her father holds her close to his chest. Aparshakti also shared the picture on Instagram Stories.

 

Aparshakti Khurana with daughter Arzoie.

On August 27, Aparshakti announced Arzoie's birth. He posted a note on Instagram which read, "Aakriti and Aparshakti welcome with love Arzoie A Khurana born August 27, 2021." Aparshakti and Aakriti have been sharing glimpses of their daughter but hadn't given a proper look at her face yet.

On the couple's anniversary, seven days back, Aakriti had shared a picture of the Aparshakti and Arzoie, fast asleep and had written: “7 years of calm and chaos summed up.”

Aparshakti was recently seen as one of the lead actors in the Zee5 comedy film, Helmet. The film also starred Pranutan Behl, Abhishek Banerjee and The Family Man actor Sharib Hashmi. Aparshakti's character in the film wears a helmet while selling condoms.

Also read: Aparshakti Khurana, Aakriti welcome baby Arzoie A Khurana with love

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Aparshakti revealed how he bought his first condom when he was in college. He also joked that Helmet was his biopic.

“When I went to buy my first packet of condoms, I was in college. In those times, there would be delivery boys who wore helmets and came on their bikes to deliver packages. They used to be in a hurry and delivered packages without taking out the helmet. They would just get off the bike, drop the package and leave without taking the helmet off. So, I quickly went, parked my bike and did not take my helmet off. I bought the condom with my helmet on and came back. Little did I know I’d be doing something similar years later in a film. Only, there I was buying condoms, and I was selling them in the film.”

Topics
aparshakti khurana ayushmann khurrana
