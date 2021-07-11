Ayushmann Khurrana’s wife Tahira Kashyap calls herself ‘hypocrite’ for posting dance video from gym. Here’s why

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap, the wife of actor Ayushmann Khurrana, shared a new Instagram Reels video from the gym. She was seen doing a little dance to rapper Badshah’s single Awaara in the clip.

Posting the video, Tahira Kashyap called herself a ‘hypocrite’ for sneakily dancing in the gym but then sharing it online for everyone to see. “The shoulder workout/dance/stretch while making sure nobody watches and in the process getting conscious, losing beats, then again redeeming myself by adding some jerks, still hoping nobody sees and then posting for the world to see… such a hypocrite #workout #losingmyplotbutnotmymask #reels,” she wrote in her caption.

Dancer Mukti Mohan commented, “Jus being in the moment that’s what matters my groovy-red hair-happysoul-TyraBanxx. Love youuuu.” Filmmaker Abhishek Kapoor dropped heart emojis on the post. Fans reacted as well. “Awwwieee!! This is just so cool and cute at the same time. Also love the hastags you use. #losingmyplotbutnotmymask is the perfect hastag now!!” one wrote. “Love ur hairs mam,” another said.

Ayushmann and Tahira, who are childhood sweethearts, got married in 2008. They have two children - a son named Virajveer and a daughter named Varushka.

Tahira has directed a film for the upcoming Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq, which will premiere on July 23. Sharing a poster, she wrote in an Instagram post last month, “Chhoti si film direct ki hai (I have directed a small film), Pls give it big love. Watch out for this anthology, premiers 23 July on @netflix_in #quaranteencrush #feelslikeishq.”

Meanwhile, Ayushmann has a number of projects in the pipeline. These include Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, Doctor G and Anek. He was last seen in Gulabo Sitabo, directed by Shoojit Sircar, alongside Amitabh Bachchan.