Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap turn paparazzi at Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti's baby shower. See pics
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap turn paparazzi at Aparshakti Khurana-Aakriti's baby shower. See pics

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana and his wife Tahira Kashyap attended the baby shower of their sister-in-law Aakriti Ahuja.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 27, 2021 10:15 AM IST
Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja at her baby shower.

Actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja are expecting their first baby. On Sunday, they celebrated her baby shower with close friend and family.

Aparshakti Khurana's elder brother Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of the two from the function. "Baby shower scenes," he wrote with the picture. He also brought fans' attention to his wife Tahira Kashyap, who was also seen clicking a picture of Aparshakti and Aakriti. "@tahirakashyap is also taking a pic," he wrote.

Aparshakti Khurana and Aakriti Ahuja at her baby shower.

In the photos, Aakriti is seen wearing a pink kaftan-style dress and a flower crown. Aparshakti is seen in a black T-shirt. They are sitting at a table and a green-coloured cake in placed in front of them. The background is made up of a large wall covered with hundreds of white balloons.

To annouce Aakriti's pregnancy, Aparshakti had shared a monochrome picture which showed him kissing her baby bump. He wrote on Instagram, "Lockdown me kaam to expand ho nahi paya, humne socha family hi expand kar lete hain (We could not expand our work during the lockdown so we decided to expand our family instead) #preggeralert."

Aparshakti recently spoke to Hindustan Times about the new phase in his life. “I am yet to experience parenthood in its entirety but yes I do feel a sense of responsibility to become a better person for my child. I have been taking tips for quite some time from my father, brother, and some fabulous dads around me. Soon, I will have to bring the learning to execution,” he said.

Aparshakti and Aakriti got married in September 2014.

Aparshakti was last seen in Remo D'Souza's dance drama Street Dancer 3D alongside Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. Aparshakti was also seen in Aamir Khan-starrer Dangal, Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Rajkummar Rao-starrer Stree.

