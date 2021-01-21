Ayushmann Khurrana wishes wife Tahira Kashyap on her birthday: ' Thank you for choosing me, owe everything to you'

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram to write a nostalgic note on his wife, filmmaker Tahira Kashyap on her birthday. He wrote about how their relationship took off and went back to the time to when they were in school.

He wrote: "This day in 2001 was the first time I’d attended your birthday. It was a Sunday and my dad had allowed me to take his car for your party. And out of all your school friends you’d chosen to sit in my car. It was quite overwhelming for me as I was from an all boys school. Thank you for choosing me. I owe everything to you. Your compassion. Your empathy. Your character. Your sense of humour. Your sense of scripts. You. Happy birthday to the best human I know! Umm.. (P.S - the first one was your latest pic in my phone album. Freshly clicked. Sorry didn’t take your approval before uploading it, since you are sleeping. Thought it looked great."

The first picture showed Tahira in a striped shirt while the second was a picture from a photoshoot.

Ayushmann's younger brother actor Aparshakti Khurana and his wife Aakriti Ahuja also wished Tahira on her birthday. Aparshakti took to his Instagram Stories to post a picture with his sister-in-law and wrote: "Happy Bdayyy Bhabhiiii @tahirakashyap" The picture showed the two posing together for the camera.

Aparshakti and his wife Aakriti also wished Tahira.

Aakriti took to Instagram Stories to share a video of their celebrations at their home. Tahira stood at the far end of the room, close to a table, flanked by three kids include her two children, even as Aparshakti danced and whistled at the other end. Ayushmann, too, was seen standing a little distance from Tahira, also attempting to whistle. Amid all this Tahira shouted in Punjabi: Candle kitthe hai, chhuri kitthe hai (where is the candle, where's the knife)?"

Tahira, a cancer survivor, is a published author, a columnist and a film director. Her Instagram is a source of inspiration as she has often candidly spoken about her fight against the disease and her initial insecurity about her husband's film career among other things. She is also noted for her sense of humour.

