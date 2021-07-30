Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ayushmann Khurrana writes song for Tahira's film with college friends, is reminded of 'late night jam sessions'
bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana writes song for Tahira's film with college friends, is reminded of 'late night jam sessions'

Ayushmann Khurrana took to Instagram and mentioned that he had written and composed a song for his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's latest film Quaranteen Crush.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 30, 2021 08:52 PM IST
Tahira Kashyap has made short films like Pinni and Toffee before.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana, who is also a singer, has once again swooned viewers with his voice in his wife and filmmaker Tahira Kashyap's latest film Quaranteen Crush.

Taking to Instagram, Ayushmann Khurrana shared the song's video and revealed that he composed and wrote Kinni Soni along with his college friends -- Sameer Kaushal and Gurpreet Saini.

"Wrote and composed this butterflies inducing song with Sameer Kaushal and Gurpreet Saini for Tahira's lovely short film #QurantineCrush which comes under #FeelsLikeIshq.Loved collaborating with my college friends after so long. Felt like we were back in college during our late night jam sessions in Chandigarh winters," he posted.

Singer Jonita Gandhi has given English vocals to the song. "Thank you Jonita for the angrezi vocals," Ayushmann added.

For the unversed, Quaranteen Crush is a part of the just-released Netflix anthology Feels Like Ishq. The short movie revolves around the concept of a teenage crush and friendship during the pandemic.

Tahira Kashyap even posted a short note on Instagram thanking Ayushmann for giving her Kinni Soni song.

Also read: R Madhavan at 'complete loss of words' on seeing Olympian Mirabai Chanu eat on floor at home: 'Cannot be true'

"The song we were waiting for #kinnisoni..An integral part of my short #quaranteencrush that is a part of #feelslikeishq.This song really inspired me to create some magical moments between nimmi and Maninder on their terrace! Thank you @ayushmannk for giving me the song, thank you @s_a_m_k28 and @ghuggss for creating magic with it and thank you @jonitamusic for the mesmerising vocals, and thank you @gazaldhaliwal for this sweet script," she wrote.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Ayushmann is busy shooting for Doctor G in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. The movie also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Shefali Shah.

