New Delhi, Horror comedy film "Thamma", starring Ayushmann Khuranna and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, has earned ₹25.11 crore on its opening day at the domestic box office, production banner Maddock Films announced on Wednesday. Ayushmann-Rashmika's 'Thamma' collects ₹ 25.11 crore on day one

The film, billed as a gripping love story set against a bloody theme, is the fifth entry in the studio's much-ambitious franchise the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe . It was released in theatres across the country on Tuesday.

Maddock Films shared the box office collection of the movie on its official social media handles.

"The box-office is THAMMALA-fied! The thrill is real," the studio wrote on Instagram alongside a poster which stated that the movie amassed ₹25.11 in net box office collection on day one.

"Thamma" follows Alok Goyal , a journalist whose life takes an unexpected turn after a mysterious encounter with Tadaka , an otherworldly woman who saves him during a trek in the mountains.

His world unravels when he transforms into a vampire-like being a Betaal and is forced to confront Yakshasan , an ancient Betaal bound in chains for over a century who now seeks absolute freedom and dominion over the world.

The movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Geeta Agarwal Sharma as the parents of Alok.

"Thamma" is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar of "Munjya" fame, and written by Niren Bhatt, Suresh Mathew and Arun Falara. It is produced by Maddock Films' head Dinesh Vijan and filmmaker Amar Kaushik.

The film is the fifth installment in the franchise following "Stree", "Bhediya", "Munjya" and "Stree 2".

The Maddock Horror Comedy Universe is poised for expansion with an exciting slate of upcoming films, including “Shakti Shalini”, “Bhediya 2”, “Chamunda”, “Stree 3” and “Maha Munjya”, culminating with “Pehla Mahayudh” and “Doosara Mahayudh”.

