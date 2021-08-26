Babil Khan shares dad Irrfan Khan's pic as 'it has been a while', Dia Mirza showers love

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, ended his over a month-long hiatus on Instagram with a couple of posts on Thursday. Taking to the social media platform, he shared two posts featuring himself as well as his parents Irrfan and his mother Sutapa Sikdar.

In the first post, Babil dropped a series of monochrome pictures while having a conversation with Sutapa. He gave different expressions as listened to his mother. He captioned the post, "Implications of limelight and being told, 'Babila, you cannot behave like a child anymore'."

Reacting to the post, Anaita Shroff Adajania wrote, "Big hugs to you both! love the chat pics." Actor Toranj Kayvon said, "But you can still feel like one."

In his second post, he shared an old picture of Irrfan and Sutapa photographed in a candid moment. As the couple stood next to a river, they smiled looking away from the camera. Sharing the picture, Babil wrote, "Dropping his joy here for his fans because it has been a while."

Commenting on the post, actors Dia Mirza and Jaideep Ahlawat and director Homi Adajania dropped a bunch of red heart emojis while Sandhya Mridul posted blue heart emojis. Namashi Chakraborty wrote, "Love." Director Kushal Srivastava said, "Thank you for sharing this lovely smile." Actor Sakshi Pradhan wrote, "Like a Star like a star."

Babil had last shared a post on Instagram in July. Before that, he regularly gave fans updates about his life and dropped photos of his family. Irrfan Khan died on April 29, 2020, after a long battle with cancer at the age of 53.

In his last post, he had shared a clip of himself speaking about the reaction of his family on signing three projects in three years as against driving the car without a license. He had captioned it, "When you forget your driver’s license and take the car and mom finds out."

Like his father, Babil also aspires to be an actor. Earlier this year, he had announced that he is dropping out of college to shift his focus to acting. In a long Instagram post, he bid adieu to his college and his friends. Babil was studying at the University of Westminster.

He is set to make his acting debut with Netflix's Qala. He will also be a part of filmmaker Shoojit Sircar's upcoming project.