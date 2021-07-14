Irrfan Khan's son Babil shares pics of private lake he inherited from his dad: 'Plan to breed endangered fish species'

Babil Khan, son of late actor Irrfan Khan, on Wednesday shared pictures of his inheritance of a private lake from his father. Taking to Instagram, Babil dropped a series of photos in which he is seen floating atop an inflatable boat in the middle of a huge lake. The lake is surrounded by lush greenery and hills.

In the pictures, Babil Khan is seen relaxing on the inflatable boat with no one nearby. He is dressed in shorts. Babil captioned the post, "Lake babil."

Reacting to the post, film director Tushar Tyagi asked, "Yo Babil where is this ? So beautiful." Babil replied, "Guess what? I signed all my inheritance to mamma cause that was the right thing to do but baba left me this lake. So now I have a private lake of my own and I plan to breed endangered species of fish here!"





His fans also reacted to the post and showered love taking to the comments section. A fan wrote, "You are so blessed ,make it fruitful." Another said, "Perfection in photo." A third commented, "It feels like that light is intentionally, lovingly falling AT you and following you." "Bhai is vibing in a different way," said a fan. "Damnnn so beautiful," wrote another fan.

Babil regularly shares posts on Instagram giving fans a glimpse of his life. His family members including late father Irrfan Khan and mother Sutapa Sikdar feature in his posts mostly. On Tuesday, he dropped an old video in which Sutapa is seen buying shoes from a store in Gangtok. The clip also featured actor Isha Sharvani. He had captioned the post, "Isha (@isha.sharvani )and I getting a master class on how to bargain in Gangtok by mother of all business modules, AKA @sikdarsutapa."

Sutapa had reacted to the post saying, "Babil!!Oye Hero.sayThanks first . I was buying shoes for you !!, for your entire team of light boys.!!(yes time to disclose you were one of them)as thank you gift from youto them !! In Gangtok bylanes for qareeb qareeb single shoot.”

Also Read | Sonu Sood reacts to kid breaking TV: 'His dad is going to ask me to buy a new one now'

Last month, Babil had shared several candid pictures including his father. He had captioned it, “I’ve been working so hard man, wish you were here to witness.” Irrfan Khan died last year after his two-year battle with a neuroendocrine tumour.

Meanwhile, Babil is set to make his debut in acting opposite Triptii Dimri in Qala, a Netflix film. He has already bagged his second project, even before the release of his first film. This film will be directed by Shoojit Sircar.