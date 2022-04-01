Babil reveals mom Sutapa Sikdar 'sacrificed her career’ for dad Irrfan but the actor didn't give her credit for it

Late actor Irrfan's son and aspiring actor Babil has said his mother Sutapa Sikdar sacrificed her career in order to let Irrfan work. The renowned actor, who represented India in Hollywood, died in April 2020, after his battle with neuroendocrine cancer. Also read: Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar reveals he was scared for many years that she'd ‘get bored and leave him'

Babil will now be making his acting debut with Qala. The film also stars Tripti Dimri of Bulbbul fame. He will also be seen in a film on the Bhopal Gs Tragedy, The Railway Man.

Opening up about his mom Sutapa's sacrifice, Babil told GQ in an interview, “She ­sacrificed her career to raise us and make sure Baba’s work continued uninterrupted. And let me tell you, she’s a very ambitious woman. It takes a lot to put your ambitions aside for your partner, for your children. It must’ve killed her to do it and yet she did. Baba was Baba because Mumma was Mumma. He’d be nothing without her. And I don’t think she gets enough ­credit. Not even from Baba."

He added that Irrfan realised Sutapa's sacrifices only in his last days. "It was only after his sickness that he acknowledged the scale of her contribution towards his success.”

Irrfan and Sutapa fell in love during their days at the National School of Drama. They tied the knot in 1995. On their 55th birth anniversary this year, Sutapa opened up about her special bond with Irrfan. She told Pinkvilla, “He never made me feel special. I knew I was. He couldn’t imagine his life without me. It doesn’t sound humble but for many years, he was scared that I’d get bored and leave him."

Sutapa continues to support Babil just like she did Irrfan. During her appearance in the docu-series Tarader Shesh Tarpan, Sutapa said, "I have never seen a man in my entire life working so hard, even my son, who is getting ready to walk on his father's path, asks me what he used to do, and I always tell him that your father used to work 10 times harder than you do."

