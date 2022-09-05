Babli Bouncer trailer: Tamannaah Bhatia packs a punch as she becomes bouncer from bodybuilder. Watch

The trailer of Babli Bouncer featuring actor Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role was released on Monday. Taking to its YouTube channel, Disney+ Hotstar shared the over two-minute-long trailer which showed Tamannaah's journey from a bodybuilder in Fatehpur Beri to a bouncer at a Delhi club. (Also Read | Tamannaah takes off her shoes on stage to light up lamp, impressed fans say she learnt it in South India)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the trailer, Saurabh Shukla praises his daughter Tamannaah (Babli) who he says 'can lift heavier weights than any other builder in the gym' while her mother Supriya Shukla taunts her not for being able to make round chapatis. Focussed on making a career in Delhi and becoming independent, Tamannaah's character refuses to marry Abhishek Bajaj's character in the trailer.

After one of her colleagues in the gym offers her the job of a lady bouncer, Tamannaah accepts it. As the trailer proceeds, Tamannaah reveals that she promised her father not to beat anyone up. However, she is seen beating up goons and kidnappers on the streets.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Babli Bouncer is scheduled to release on September 23 on Disney+ Hotstar in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Directed by Madhur Bhandarkar, the film stars Tamannaah, Saurabh Shukla, Abhishek Bajaj and Sahil Vaid. Produced by Star Studios and Junglee Pictures, the concept, story and screenplay are by Amit Joshi, Aradhana Debnath and Madhur Bhandarkar.

The shoot for Babli Bouncer was completed this year in March. Babli Bouncer is touted as a coming-of-age feel-good story with a slice-of-life comedic tone set in the real 'bouncer town' of North India - Asola Fatepur.

Tamannaah also has the upcoming Netflix comedy movie Plan A Plan B with Riteish Deshmukh. It will premiere on September 30. Directed by Shashanka Ghosh and written by Rajat Arora, the film also stars veteran actor Poonam Dhillon and influencer Kusha Kapila. Plan A Plan B is produced by Rajat Arora (Funk Your Blues Entertainment Pvt Ltd) and Trilok Malhotra and K R Harish (India Stories Media & Entertainment Pvt Ltd).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON