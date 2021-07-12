Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Baby Ananya Panday sits in her late grandmother's lap in mom Bhavana Pandey's tribute post. See here

Ananya Panday and her sister Rysa featured in their mother Bhavana Pandey's tribute post for her mother-in-law Snehlata, who died on Saturday.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 03:47 PM IST
Ananya Panday with her grandparents.

Actor Chunky Panday's wife, Bhavana Pandey, took to Instagram on Monday and bid farewell to her mother-in-law Snehlata Panday, who died on July 10. Bhavana shared old photographs from the family album, which also featured her daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday as babies.

She wrote in her caption, "The Best !!!! Mom, Mom in Law , Grandmother to my kids , Inspiration in every possible way !!!!! Love you ! Miss you ! Rest in Peace #blessedwiththebest #thefunnestpersonever."

Bhavana's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni, among others, offered condolences in the comments section. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan commented, "She was.. n made me thinner in 10 days b4 my wedding."

Previously, Ananya Panday had also shared an Instagram post in remembrance of her grandmother. She wrote, "Rest in power, my angel (heart emoji) when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair."

"She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much," Ananya added.

Also read: Ananya Panday remembers her late grandmother with childhood pics: 'You’re too loved to ever be forgotten'

Snehlata Panday died on Saturday. Numerous celebrities, including Bhavana and Chunky's friends, Seema Khan, Neelam and her husband Samir Soni attended the funeral. Shabina Khan and politician Bhai Jagtap, Baba Siddique and others were also seen arriving for the last rites.

