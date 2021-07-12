Baby Ananya Panday sits in her late grandmother's lap in mom Bhavana Pandey's tribute post. See here

Actor Chunky Panday's wife, Bhavana Pandey, took to Instagram on Monday and bid farewell to her mother-in-law Snehlata Panday, who died on July 10. Bhavana shared old photographs from the family album, which also featured her daughters Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday as babies.

She wrote in her caption, "The Best !!!! Mom, Mom in Law , Grandmother to my kids , Inspiration in every possible way !!!!! Love you ! Miss you ! Rest in Peace #blessedwiththebest #thefunnestpersonever."

Bhavana's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives co-stars Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari Soni, among others, offered condolences in the comments section. Filmmaker-choreographer Farah Khan commented, "She was.. n made me thinner in 10 days b4 my wedding."

Previously, Ananya Panday had also shared an Instagram post in remembrance of her grandmother. She wrote, "Rest in power, my angel (heart emoji) when she was born the doctors said she wouldn’t live beyond a few years because of a defected heart valve, but my Dadi lived and how. She worked every day up until the age of 85, going to work at 7 am in her block heels and red streaked hair."

"She inspired me every single day to do what I love and I’m so grateful to have grown up basking in her energy and light. She had the softest hands to hold, gave the best leg massages, she was a self proclaimed (and very politically incorrect) palm reader and never ever failed to make me laugh. The life of our family. You’re too loved to ever be forgotten Dadi - I love you so much," Ananya added.

Snehlata Panday died on Saturday. Numerous celebrities, including Bhavana and Chunky's friends, Seema Khan, Neelam and her husband Samir Soni attended the funeral. Shabina Khan and politician Bhai Jagtap, Baba Siddique and others were also seen arriving for the last rites.