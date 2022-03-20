Bachchhan Paandey box office day 2 collection: Akshay Kumar's film collects 12 crore, hit by The Kashmir Files wave

The recently released Bachchhan Paandey has witnessed a dip in its collection at the box office by earning ₹12 crore on day two. The film, featuring Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon, is facing tough competition from The Kashmir Files. Directed by Farhad Samji, Bachchhan Paandey also stars Arshad Warsi and Jacqueline Fernandez. The action entertainer revolves around an aspiring director played by Kriti who wants to make a film on a deadly gangster Akshay. (Also Read | Bachchhan Paandey movie review: Fierce Akshay Kumar, charming Kriti Sanon barely save a film riddled with cliches)

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh wrote on Twitter on Sunday, "#BachchhanPaandey gets hit by the unprecedented #TKF wave across the country... Mass circuits are steady, but plexes remain low on Day 2... Needs to improve its performance on Day 3... Fri 13.25 cr, Sat 12 cr. Total: ₹ 25.25 cr. #India biz."

As per Boxofficeindia.com, "The problem for the film is the multiplex business and a mass film like this can't afford to be the second choice over the first weekend. There could be growth in circuits where Holi is celebrated over an extended period like UP, MP, and Rajasthan and also in Maharashtra where many single screens did open yesterday the metros, Gujarat and Punjab will have noticeable drops."

Vivek Agnihotri-directed The Kashmir Files, which is giving a stiff competition to Bachchhan Paandey, is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley in the 1990s. The film earned ₹24.80 crore on Frida is inching towards joining the ₹150 crore club.

Akshay's Bachchhan Paandey numbers on its opening day were much lower than his previous release Sooryavanshi. It earned just over ₹13 crore as opposed to Sooryavanshi's 26 crore. Bachchhan Paandey is a remake of the Tamil film Jigarthanda that had released in 2014. Bachchhan Paandey also features Pankaj Tripathi, Prateik Babbar, Abhimanyu Singh, Snehal Daabbi, and Saharsh Kumar Shukla.

