Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection worldwide day 4: Will hit 100 crore milestone today

Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff have a big reason to celebrate. Their latest release, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is about to join the ₹100 crore club. The film has minted ₹96 crore in worldwide collections. (Also read: 8 times Ajay Devgn and Akshay Kumar clashed at the box office before Maidaan vs Bade Miyan Chote Miyan) Bade Miyan Chote Miyan box office collection worldwide day 4: Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff pose for photographs during promotion of the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.(PTI)

BMCM collection

As per a press note shared by the film's team, it has collected ₹96.18 crore over the extended weekend. It released on Thursday, April 11 on the occasion of Eid. Domestically, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan earned around ₹9.05 crore net on its fourth day for all languages, as per a Sacnilk.com report.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan is an action-entertainer that Akshay described as a "Bad Boys-like film" during the trailer launch. The movie directed by Ali Abbas Zafar boasts an ensemble cast featuring Prithviraj Sukumaran in a captivating villainous role, alongside Sonakshi Sinha, Manushi Chhillar, and Alaya F in significant parts.

Bade Miyan Chote Miyan which was released in cinemas on April 10, 2024, faced a clash at the box office with Ajay Devgn's Maidaan.

Bomb explosion rumours

Recently, amidst rumours surrounding the portrayal of a bomb explosion in a mosque in the film, the production team stepped forward to debunk the false claims, asserting the integrity of their cinematic creation.

The producer of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan addressed the misconceptions circulating on the internet through a statement that read, "There are certain videos on the internet falsely claiming a bomb explosion in a mosque in our film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As makers, we wish to mention that we respect all cultural and religious identities and that the explosion in our film takes place in a Nuclear facility which has the Dome and has got no connection to any place of religious worship or mosque."

The producer urged audiences to disregard these unfounded accusations and emphasised that the sole purpose of the film is to entertain viewers.

This clarification aims to dispel any misconceptions and ensure that audiences can enjoy the movie without any unwarranted concerns.