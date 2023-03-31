Bathukamma: Salman Khan dons mundu, joins Shehnaaz Gill in Telugu song from Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Salman Khan has shared a new song from his upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. The Telugu song Bathukamma shows him sporting a mundu for the first time. The song features Pooja Hegde celebrating the Bathukamma festival with Venkatesh Daggubati, Bhumika Chawla and others and is surprised when Salman arrives his bunch of friends/family members including Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Siddharth Nigam and Raghav Juyal. Also read: Jee Rahe The Hum: Salman Khan sings, dances in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan song, Sangeeta Bijlani reacts

Salman Khan and others in a still from Bathukamma song.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bathukamma is a floral festival of Telangana during which women celebrate and worship Goddess Sati with exotic flowers of the region. The song has been sung by Santhosh Venky, Aira Udupi, Harini Ivaturi, Suchetha Basrur & Vijayalaxmi Mettinahole. Composed by Ravi Basrur, the song has been penned by Kinnal Raj & Harini Ivaturi with Hindi lyrics added by Shabbir Ahmed and Ravi Basrur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many praised the song on YouTube. A fan wrote, “This song is unique and cultural”. Another wrote, “Pure Desi vibe .. no kissing ,no attitude,no ashnin chijo this is pure gold.” A fan also wrote, “As a South Indian, I would like to thanks Salman bhai. He's the only Bollywood superstar who's representing South Indian culture. Not just South Indian culture but he also represents Indian culture in a very good way.” Elli Avram commented on Salman's Instagram post about the song, “Love this”.

Salman Khan and others in a still from Bathukamma song.

Helmed by Farhad Samji, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan also stars Jagapathi Babu, Vijender Singh, Abhimanyu Singh, Jassie Gill and Vinali Bhatnagar. Three other songs are already out from the film. While Salman is seen doing Bhangra in Punjabi dance number Billi Billi, his dance steps from Naiyo Lagda and Jee Rahe The Hum became meme fodder on social media. The film is Salman's Eid release after long and will release in theatres on April 21.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON