Batwara 1947 box office collection day 6: Sunny Deol film continues to struggle, earns just 1.40 crore after 37% drop

Batwara 1947 box office collection Day 6: Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta’s Partition drama, backed by Aamir Khan, released in theatres on August 14. While fans had high expectations from the Rajkumar Santoshi-Sunny Deol reunion, the film has struggled to live up to them and maintain momentum at the box office.

Batwara 1947 box office report

Batwara 1947 box office collection day 6: The film stars Sunny Deol and Priety Zinta.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Sacnilk, Batwara 1947 saw a massive drop on its first Sunday, collecting just ₹7.25 crore. The film declined further on its first Monday, collecting only ₹2 crore. While it recorded a 12.5% growth on Day 5, collecting ₹2.25 crore, its Day 6 collection dropped by 37.8% to ₹1.40 crore, its lowest single-day collection so far. The film's total India net collection is just ₹32.15 crore.

The film continues to struggle amid tough competition from Emraan Hashmi’s Awarapan 2. The film, which also stars Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles, has already crossed the ₹100 crore mark. The gap between the two films is now hard to ignore, with Batwara 1947 lagging far behind Awarapan 2 at the box office.

About Batwara 1947

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. The film received mixed reviews, which contributed to its underwhelming box office performance. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Helmed by Rajkumar Santoshi and backed by Aamir Khan, Batwara 1947 features an ensemble cast including Sunny Deol, Preity Zinta, Shabana Azmi, Ali Fazal and Karan Deol. The film received mixed reviews, which contributed to its underwhelming box office performance. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Set against the backdrop of the 1947 Partition, the film follows Sikandar Mirza, a Muslim man who moves to Pakistan with his family. His life takes a difficult turn when he discovers that a Hindu woman is living upstairs and refuses to leave. As tensions rise, Sikandar finds himself trying to protect her while also keeping his own family safe.

Producer Ramesh Taurani was impressed with Batwara 1947 and wrote on Instagram, “Batwara 1947 is a deeply sensitive, moving and truly humanity-glorifying film that deserves to be watched First Day, First Show. It is a powerful reminder of the resilience of the human spirit and the importance of compassion, especially during the darkest chapters of our history.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

He further praised the film’s writing and cast, writing, “@iamsunnydeol delivers a terrific and deeply impactful performance. And what a joy it is to see @realpz doing what she does best on the big screen. @azmishabana18, @alifazal9 and @imkarandeol are all exceptional in their respective roles, bringing such depth, intensity and authenticity to the film. @abhimanyusingh.44 is terrific as the villain, creating a character that is both compelling and deeply unsettling.”