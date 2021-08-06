BellBottom song Marjaawaan: Akshay Kumar, Vaani Kapoor take their romance to trains and lakes. Watch

Akshay Kumar has shared the first song from his upcoming spy thriller, BellBottom. Titled Marjaawaan, the song also features Vaani Kapoor, who plays his wife in the movie.

Marjaawaan begins with Akshay Kumar singing a song and strumming a guitar at a family event. Vaani smiles looking at him as others around them swing to the music. The video then moves to a picturesque train journey with Akshay hanging from the door. Vaani gives him a hug, still smiling at his antics.

They dance in foreign locations, chill by some beaches with a husky joining them for drinks. They propose to each other with rings and take their romance to a special bed suspended over a lake.

Fans of the two actors were excited to watch them together. "Akshay sir and Vaani Kapoor looking astonishing together," wrote a fan on YouTube. "Akshay and Vaani looking like a cute pair," wrote another.

Sharing the video on Twitter, Akshay wrote, "My favourite song, #Marjaawaan from #BellBottom out now! This tune has been stuck in my head ever since the shoot." The song has been sung by Gurnazar and Asees Kaur.

BellBottom is an espionage thriller starring Akshay as a research and analysis wing (RAW) agent. Lara Dutta plays former Indian Prime Minsiter Indira Gandhi and the film is set for theatrical release in both 2D and 3D formats on August 19.

The film is directed by Ranjit M Tewari and presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Emmay Entertainment. It is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Nikkhil Advani.

Akshay's other upcoming projects include Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi with Katrina Kaif, Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re with Dhanush and Sara Ali Khan, and Bachchan Pandey with Kriti Sanon.