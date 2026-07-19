'Best birthday': Katrina Kaif celebrates with Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan, shares beautiful photos

Birthdays often become more meaningful with life's biggest milestones, and that was certainly the case for Katrina Kaif this year. Ringing in her first birthday as a mother, she celebrated with Vicky Kaushal and their little one, Vihaan. The actor later offered fans a peek into the private celebration through a series of warm family photos on Instagram.

Katrina Kaif shares special birthday moments with her family

Katrina Kaif marks first birthday as a mom with Vicky Kaushal and baby Vihaan; see heartfelt photos.

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On Sunday, Katrina gave fans a peek into her birthday celebrations by sharing a set of intimate family pictures on Instagram. Wearing a soft orange outfit, she looked glowing as she spent the day with husband Vicky Kaushal and their baby boy, Vihaan. Although the couple continues to keep their son's face private, the heartwarming photos were enough to leave fans smiling.

The post was accompanied by a heartfelt note that summed up just how special this birthday was for the actor. "Forever looking up in gratitude at the most precious blessing that you are. Best Birthday," she wrote, pouring her love into a message for her little one.

Katrina didn't forget to include Vicky either. In a playful sign-off, she gave her husband a sweet shoutout, writing, “Your not too bad either...”

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Vicky Kaushal's sweet birthday wish for Katrina Kaif

{{^usCountry}} Vicky Kaushal made Katrina Kaif's birthday even more special with a simple yet heartwarming post on Instagram. Giving fans a rare peek into their private celebration, the actor shared an adorable picture with his wife that quickly grabbed everyone's attention. More than the balloons or the birthday cake, it was Vicky's warm bear hug that made the moment stand out. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Vicky Kaushal made Katrina Kaif's birthday even more special with a simple yet heartwarming post on Instagram. Giving fans a rare peek into their private celebration, the actor shared an adorable picture with his wife that quickly grabbed everyone's attention. More than the balloons or the birthday cake, it was Vicky's warm bear hug that made the moment stand out. {{/usCountry}}

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Sharing the photo, Vicky wrote in Hindi, "Jaan ka janamdin ❤️ (My love's birthday)."

In the picture, Katrina is all smiles as Vicky wraps her in a tight embrace while holding a piece of birthday cake in one hand. The couple stands in front of white and gold balloons with a "Happy Birthday" banner in the background, keeping the celebration intimate and understated.

As always, the two kept things effortlessly stylish. Katrina wore a relaxed blue denim dress with minimal makeup and her hair left open, while Vicky chose a classic white full-sleeved shirt paired with dark trousers. The candid picture perfectly captured the warmth and comfort that fans have come to love about the couple.

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The meaning behind baby Vihaan's name

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal became parents to a baby boy in January this year. While sharing the happy news with fans, the couple also made it clear that they wanted to keep their son's life private, choosing not to reveal his face on social media.

In their announcement, they also explained the special meaning behind his name, writing, “Our Ray of Light. Vihaan Kaushal. Prayers are answered. Life is beautiful. Our world is changed in an instant. Gratitude beyond words.”

What's next for Katrina Kaif?

She was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. Meanwhile, fans continue to look forward to Jee Le Zaraa, Farhan Akhtar's much-talked-about road trip film co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. The film has been pushed back several times because of scheduling conflicts. Although rumours suggested it had been shelved, the makers have clarified that the project is simply on the back burner.