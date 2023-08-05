Bhaag Milkha Bhaag re-releases in theatres: Dalip Tahil recalls meeting Milkha Singh before portraying Nehru

Rakeysh OmPrakash Mehra’s Bhaag Milkha Bhaag completed 10 years of its release last month, and it set to re-release in theatres on August 6. Calling it a special day, actor Dalip Tahil, who essayed the role of former PM Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru in the Farhan Akhtar-starrer, gets nostalgic sharing his heartwarming encounter with the late legendary athlete Milkha Singh.

“I had fully prepared for Nehru’s role before heading for the shoot and that thanks to our director, I had the privilege of meeting Milkha Singh and his family at their home in Chandigarh,” recalls Tahil, who fondly remembers Milkha as a “very simple, down-to-earth, and a quiet person — a gem of a man. The warm memories of Milkha ji and his gracious wife have left an enduring impression on my heart.”

On how the meeting, which was originally meant for half-an-hour, ended up being an “enlightening” four-hour conversation, the 70-year-old goes on to detail the fact that Milkha, also known as the Flying Sikh, shared a special bond with Nehru ji, as he was the only person in the set-up who had met the leader in person.

“When Milkha was selected to represent India in a track meet in Pakistan, it was Pandit Nehru himself who appointed him as the captain of the team, sending him off to Pakistan,” Tahil continues, “Milkha ji was initially sceptical about meeting Pandit Nehru due to the trauma he had faced during the partition. But Nehru Ji’s charisma and power of persuasion had a profound impact on Milkha ji, healing the wounds of partition and inspiring him to lead the Indian team with pride.”

Seeking an insight into Nehru ji’s personality, the veteran actor asked Milkha Singh to share some anecdotes from his meeting the former PM, which the actor admits had a positive impact on his portrayal in the film.

“Milkha ji described Pandit Nehru as a very charming and charismatic man... There was a moment when Milkha Singh, after winning the race in Pakistan, was offered anything he desired by Nehru Ji. He humbly responded and asked for a national holiday, as he never asked anything for himself from anyone in his life. His essence lied in selflessness and commitment to his sport, making him an iconic national hero,” shares the actor.

The film’s authenticity and dedication to preserving Milkha Singh’s legacy is attributed to his son, golfer Jeev Milkha Singh. “Despite several lucrative offers from prominent Indian producers, Jeev’s priority was to keep his father’s legacy pure and unblemished. He wanted to get his essence out and keep his legacy intact, so anyone who watches the film knows what Milkha ji’s true personality was,” concludes Tahil.

