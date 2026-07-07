‘Kya aap the wahan par?’: Bhagyashree fires back at trolls for calling her lassi promotion video fake

Actor Bhagyashree has clarified after being called out for making a fake promotional video on enjoying lassi. It all started when a video of her promoting lassi at a local shop in Kashi went viral on social media. People claimed that she did not drink the lassi after filming the promotional video because of its sugar and fat content. The actor shared a new reel to slam the negative comments, saying it is a ‘shame’ that idle minds have nothing positive to say.

What Bhagyashree said

Bhagyashree was seen enjoying lassi at a shop in Kashi.

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Bhagyashree shared a video of herself enjoying a kulhad lassi at a local shop in Kashi called Pehelwaan ki lassi, explaining that it is a very good refreshment during the summers and also helps with digestion. In the caption, she wrote a long note, which began: “I had been up since 3am to do the mangala aarti, then walking down the Gangaghats in the immense heat, this lassi was just the energy booster I needed. Sprinkled with dryfuits on top I enjoyed the crunch. Salted or sweet is a matter of choice and yes for those who are diabetic, indulgence of a sweetened lassi would not be the right choice. Curds is rich in calcium, protein, probiotics. The sugar/gud gives energy & water hydrates.... for me it was the perfect combination in the heat of 40°.”

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‘Fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein’

{{^usCountry}} She added, “And along with the outstanding taste, it was also the love with which it was made. There is a clip of this video going around saying its fake promotion. Kya aap the wahan par? Kya kahin bhi uss fake clip ke dauran kisine, sunna, ya record kiya ki meine yeh kaha ki its is too sweet and that I will not have it? Kya aapke Ma ne kabhi garmi mein aapko lassi nahi pilai... fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein. Local food ko promote karne se koi bhi paise nahi kamate (Were you present there? Did anyone hear me say that it is very sweet? Did your mother not feed you lassi during the summers? Fakes are those who are uploading half a video with half the knowledge. Not earning money by promoting local food. The only good thing is that local food and local vendors get support.) It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say, even about the simplest of things. Kashi is a place of purity, how insignificant is your rant.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She added, “And along with the outstanding taste, it was also the love with which it was made. There is a clip of this video going around saying its fake promotion. Kya aap the wahan par? Kya kahin bhi uss fake clip ke dauran kisine, sunna, ya record kiya ki meine yeh kaha ki its is too sweet and that I will not have it? Kya aapke Ma ne kabhi garmi mein aapko lassi nahi pilai... fake toh aaddha video, aadhi knowledge ke saath upload karna hota hein. Local food ko promote karne se koi bhi paise nahi kamate (Were you present there? Did anyone hear me say that it is very sweet? Did your mother not feed you lassi during the summers? Fakes are those who are uploading half a video with half the knowledge. Not earning money by promoting local food. The only good thing is that local food and local vendors get support.) It is a shame that idle minds have nothing nice to say, even about the simplest of things. Kashi is a place of purity, how insignificant is your rant.” {{/usCountry}}

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On the work front, Bhagyashree was last seen in Riteish Deshmukh's Raja Shivaji. She played the pivotal role of Rajmata Jijabai in the film, which is now available to stream on Netflix.